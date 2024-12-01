Competition for gov’t jobs in ‘Tibet’ highest across PRC

(TibetanReview.net, Dec01’24) –Unemployment is as serious problem in China these days and it is all the more so in Tibet, reflected in the intensity of the competition for public service jobs. Whereas the ratio of qualified applicants to positions across the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in the 2025 national public service exam is 86:1, in the case of Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR), it is 150:1, reported the official chinadaily.com.cn Nov 30.

The report did not say why competition for jobs in the TAR is the highest. However, it suggested that relaxed eligibility requirements have drawn more applicants.

The number of qualified applicants across the PRC has reached a new high of 3.416 million, with 39,721 positions available across government agencies and affiliated institutions, the report said.

This year marks the seventh consecutive year of expansion in terms of the recruitment scale for China’s national public servants. The 2025 recruitment continues to prioritize strengthening grassroots administration and institutions, with 27,500 positions being allocated to institutions at the county or district level and below, the report said.

The most competitive position, with only one opening, was stated to have drawn 16,702 applicants, resulting in a highly competitive candidate-to-position ratio. This position, offered by the China Vocational Education Association, has relatively relaxed requirements for household registration and majors, making it accessible to a wide range of applicants with a bachelor’s degree and above, the report said.

Regionally, Guangdong province and Beijing both have attracted over 250,000 applicants. However, the most competitive region is the TAR, where the candidate-to-position ratio is nearly 150:1, the report said.