Covid-19 cases falling globally as 233 Tibetans in Indian Subcontinent tested positive last week

(TibetanReview.net, Feb11’22) – As India reported less than one lakh daily new Covid-19 cases for the last five consecutive days amid continuously falling daily positivity rate and active cases, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) said Feb 11 that there had been 233 new cases among Tibetans in the Indian Subcontinent in the last one week.

Addressing its 98th weekly briefing, the Covid taskforce of the CTA has said the above positive results were based on testing of 511 Tibetans in India and Nepal, which means a weekly positivity rate of 45.59%.

The cumulative total of reported Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal now stands at 8,987, of which 8,599 have recovered while 299 are active. And with two more deaths during the past week, the Covid-19 fatality stands at 166.

India’s third Covid wave seems to have subsided with the country’s effective reproduction number (R) — an indicator of how fast the infection is spreading — falling to 0.68 this week (estimates released Feb 8), the lowest since the beginning of the pandemic, reported theprint.in Feb 9.

Because of the improved Covid situation and the optimistic outlook, India’s health Ministry announced Feb 10 that from Feb 14 international travellers will no longer need to quarantine for seven days or get tested at the airport if they come from an at-risk country.

The demarcation of countries ‘at-risk’ & other countries has been removed. Now, only 2% of the passengers selected at random will have to give their samples for testing. They will be allowed to leave the airport without waiting for the reports, according to the new guidelines.

However, regular international flights continue to remain banned until the end of this month.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health reported this morning show that the country recorded 58,077 new Covid cases and 657 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases now constitute 1.64% of the cumulative total of 4,25,36,137 cases. And the total fatality of 5,07,177 constituted 1.19% of the cumulative total.

The daily positivity was stated to be 3.89% and the weekly 5.76%.

Also, the travelers World Health Organisation said Feb 9 that coronavirus case counts fell 17% worldwide over the past week compared to the previous week, including a 50% drop in the United States, while deaths globally declined 7%.

The weekly epidemiological report from the UN health agency, released late Feb 8, shows that the omicron variant is increasingly dominant – making up nearly 97% of all cases tallied by the international virus-tracking platform known as GISAID. Just over 3% were of the previously prevalent delta variant.