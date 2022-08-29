Covid-19 cases rising in Tibet while falling in PRC

(TibetanReview.net, Aug29’22) – Even as Covid-19 cases have been generally falling in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in recent weeks, the pandemic infection has been increasing significantly in Tibet, especially in Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR), as shown by China’s official media’s daily reports based on the National Health Commission’s daily briefings.

The TAR has been making solid progress in its battle against the latest Covid-19 outbreak, with the region’s five prefecture-level cities, including Nyingchi, Chamdo, Nagchu, Lhokha, and Ngari, realizing zero Covid-19 transmission status at the community level as of 4 pm on Aug 28, said China’s official chinadaily.com.cn Aug 29. And yet, the region has reported a total of 594 cases on Aug 28, compared to 503 the day before, and 453 before that.

On Aug 28, China detected a total of 1,556 cases across the PRC (compared to 1,294 the day before, and 1,365 before that), including 301 locally transmitted cases, reported the official Xinhua news agency, citing the National Health Commission’s briefing today.

The TAR continues to lead all the provincial-level regions in the PRC for the total number of daily new Covid-19 infections with increasing margins. Besides, its reported total of 594 daily new cases on Aug 28 included 24 locally transmitted cases, the third highest in the PRC after Sichuan and Hainan.

Sichuan Province, which includes parts of the traditional Tibetan province of Kham, has reported a total of 248 daily new cases (compared to 147 the day before), of which 161 (compared to 69 the day before) were stated to be new locally transmitted cases. The province has reported the highest daily new locally transmitted cases on Aug 28. While it is not clear how many of these cases were detected in the Tibetan areas, the province has reported the second highest total number of daily new cases in the PRC that day.

Qinghai, which constitutes the bulk of the traditional Tibetan province of Amdo and part of the traditional Tibetan province of Kham, had a total of 79 cases, all asymptomatic, on Aug 28 (compared to 76 the day before).

Gansu Province, which includes parts of the traditional Tibetan province of Amdo, has reported 30 daily new cases (including 2 asymptomatic cases) compared to a total of 21 asymptomatic cases the day before.

And Yunnan province, which includes a part of the traditional Tibetan province of Kham, has reported a total of 2 daily new asymptomatic cases on Aug 28.

Other PRC provinces with high levels of daily new infections on Aug 28 included Hainan (34+98), Henan (14+84), and Xinjiang (8+48).