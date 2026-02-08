Dalai Lama has never met Jeffrey Epstein, his office says

(TibetanReview.net, Feb08’26) – Following reports in a section of the press that the name “Dalai Lama” has been mentioned a number of times in the Epstein files, the Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama has clarified in a press statement Feb 8 that the exiled spiritual leader of Tibet had never met the late Mr Jeffrey Epstein.

The statement expressed regret that some recent media reports and social media posts concerning the “Epstein files” were attempting to link His Holiness the Dalai Lama with Jeffrey Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

“We can unequivocally confirm that His Holiness has never met Jeffrey Epstein or authorised any meeting or interaction with him by anyone on His Holiness’s behalf,” the statement said.

China’s propaganda media outlet on Tibet eng.tibet.cn Feb 6 seized on those media appearances to make uncalled for insinuations. It sought to make much of the fact that “foreign media” had reported it.

It cited an Indian Financial Express report Feb 2 as well as postings by Belarusian and Russian propaganda outlets Nexta TV and Russia Today on X platform Feb 2 to suggest that the Dalai Lama was named 169 times in the Epstein files, which was recently released by the US Department of Justice.

The Financial Express report carried a disclaimer saying, “mere mention or naming of an individual in emails, documents, or records does not imply wrongdoing, involvement, or malicious intent.” It continued that “the references cited are part of documents released by official US government sources and do not constitute evidence of illegal or unethical conduct.”

Indeed, even the name of the Indian Prime Minister was also reported to have figured in the Epstein files.

Jeffrey Epstein had courted the powerful and the famous on the world stage to boost his connections and the mentions of the “Dalai Lama” name have apparently occurred in efforts made in this context.