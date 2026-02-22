Dalai Lama’s 86th enthronement anniversary marked

(TibetanReview.net, Feb22’26) – The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) marked on Feb 22 the 86th anniversary of the enthronement of His Holiness the Dalai Lama as the temporal head and spiritual leader of Tibet with the attendance of representatives from several religious faith systems on the Tsuglakhang courtyard in Dharamshala. The Dalai Lama himself did not attend the event.

Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi and former Kalon Tripa Professor Samdhong Rinpoche were the Chief Guests. Among the guests of honour were Adrian Michael A Amatong and Rufus B Rodriguez from the Philippines House of Representatives.

Although the Dalai Lama was enthroned at the age of four, the Fifth Reting Rinpoche, who presided over the ceremony, continued to hold the reins of power as the Regent during his minority. He was succeeded by the Third Taktra Rinpoche (born 1874) in 1941. However, that all changed when China invaded Tibet and the Dalai Lama was compelled to assume full authority on Nov 17, 1950 at the age of 15.

Former Kalon Tripa Professor Samdhong Rinpoche, speaking in Hindi, reflected on the historical significance of His Holiness’s enthronement and his enduring contributions to peace, compassion, and the Tibetan cause.

He highlighted the importance of interfaith harmony and environmental protection — causes championed by the Dalai Lama — while cautioning that religion, when reduced to rituals or bound to ego and identity, can become a source of division.

Chief Guest Satyarthi said the brilliance of His Holiness “did not come from the throne itself but from within him — his wisdom, spiritual strength, and inner radiance,” adding that the throne itself became extraordinary because the Dalai Lama sat upon it.

He said no government or political authority, regardless of power or wealth, possesses the moral legitimacy to appoint a Dalai Lama in place of His Holiness himself now or in the future.

He described the institution as a unique spiritual tradition and said the recognition of the next Dalai Lama rests solely within the established religious process and the guidance of His Holiness.

Amatong. Reflecting on his own country’s historical experiences, emphasised that the strength of a people lies in the resilience of their spirit, culture, and hope for the future, and expressed solidarity with the Tibetan people.

Rodriguez expressed pride that his country had conferred on His Holiness the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award for Community Leadership in 1959.

Apart from them, as well as speeches by the Kalon Tripa Mr Penpa Tsering and Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile, Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, the gathering was also addressed by Shri Ajay Kumar Sharma, Muhammad Kamil Jamie, Rev. Victor Khojee and Sarbjeet Singh representing different religious faith communities.

