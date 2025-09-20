Dalai Lama’s milestone 90th birthday marked in Swiss parliament

(TibetanReview.net, Sep19’25) – More than 50 members of the Swiss parliament took part in celebrations marking the milestone 90th birthday of His Holiness the Dalai Lama in the country’s parliament building in Bern on Sep 17, said Tibet Bureau Geneva, which organized the event with the Swiss–Tibetan Friendship Association (GSTF), in a Tibet.net statement Sep 19.

The report named some of the MPs as Fabia Molina, Nicolas Walder, Giorgio Fonio, Céline Weber, Léonore Porchet, Gabriela Suter, De Ventura, Linda, and Nick Gugger, belonging to various political parties.

Their presence demonstrated that support for the Tibetan cause transcends politics and is widely shared across Swiss society, the statement said.

On 17 September 2025, a historic moment was marked in Switzerland as the 90th birthday of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama was celebrated for the first time inside the Swiss Parliament building in Bern. (Photo courtesy: Tibet.Net)

Fabia Molina and Nicolas Walder, Co-Presidents of the Swiss Parliamentary Group for Tibet, have emphasized the shared values that unite Switzerland and Tibet—democracy, human rights, peace, and compassion.

Representative Thinlay Chukki at the Tibet Bureau has said communities worldwide were marking the “Year of Compassion”, declared by the Central Tibetan Administration to Honour the Dalai Lama, through acts of service—visiting the elderly, supporting the homeless, assisting schools, and engaging in initiatives that reflect the exile Tibetan leader’s lifelong message of compassion and kindness.

The Dalai Lama’s former envoy Kelsang Gyaltsen has recalled Switzerland’s decades-long support for Tibetans, noting it was among the first countries to welcome Tibetan refugees and continuing to provide a safe home for them while helping to preserve Tibetan culture and identity.