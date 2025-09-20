today-is-a-good-day
27.1 C
New Delhi
Friday, September 19, 2025
spot_img
Outside TibetDalai Lama

Dalai Lama’s milestone 90th birthday marked in Swiss parliament

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Sep19’25) – More than 50 members of the Swiss parliament took part in celebrations marking the milestone 90th birthday of His Holiness the Dalai Lama in the country’s parliament building in Bern on Sep 17, said Tibet Bureau Geneva, which organized the event with the Swiss–Tibetan Friendship Association (GSTF), in a Tibet.net statement Sep 19.

The report named some of the MPs as Fabia Molina, Nicolas Walder, Giorgio Fonio, Céline Weber, Léonore Porchet, Gabriela Suter, De Ventura, Linda, and Nick Gugger, belonging to various political parties.

Their presence demonstrated that support for the Tibetan cause transcends politics and is widely shared across Swiss society, the statement said.

On 17 September 2025, a historic moment was marked in Switzerland as the 90th birthday of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama was celebrated for the first time inside the Swiss Parliament building in Bern. (Photo courtesy: Tibet.Net)

Fabia Molina and Nicolas Walder, Co-Presidents of the Swiss Parliamentary Group for Tibet, have emphasized the shared values that unite Switzerland and Tibet—democracy, human rights, peace, and compassion.

Representative Thinlay Chukki at the Tibet Bureau has said communities worldwide were marking the “Year of Compassion”, declared by the Central Tibetan Administration to Honour the Dalai Lama, through acts of service—visiting the elderly, supporting the homeless, assisting schools, and engaging in initiatives that reflect the exile Tibetan leader’s lifelong message of compassion and kindness.

The Dalai Lama’s former envoy Kelsang Gyaltsen has recalled Switzerland’s decades-long support for Tibetans, noting it was among the first countries to welcome Tibetan refugees and continuing to provide a safe home for them while helping to preserve Tibetan culture and identity.

Previous articleExile Tibetan parliament concludes session with election of two add’l commissioners for 2026 elections

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,620FansLike
1,270FollowersFollow
10,740FollowersFollow

Opinions

Articlestibetanreview -

Securing Tibet’s future: Re-elect the proven leader, Sikyong Penpa Tsering

OPINION Ahead of the expected start of the process for the exile Tibetan elections next month, Prof Nawang Phuntsog* presents...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

Tibetan Democracy Day: Sixty-Five Years of Exile, and Still Counting

OPINION Charisma fades, but institutions endure, and the Dalai Lama’s pivotal decision taken 65 years ago to democratize the exile...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.