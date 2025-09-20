today-is-a-good-day
Exile Tibetan parliament concludes session with election of two add’l commissioners for 2026 elections

(TibetanReview.net, Sep19’25) – The penultimate regular session of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile (TPiE) concluded on Sep 18 with the election of two Additional Election Commissioners to the Tibetan Election Commission, ahead of the launch next month of the process for the next Tibetan gubernatorial elections. Both are women, with one being a former TPiE member and the other a retired Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) senior official.

Tsering Youdon was elected with 30 votes. She was pitted against Karma Lekshey, Director of the Tibetan Center for Conflict Resolution, who received 11 votes. She is a former TPiE member from the Domey constituency.

And Nangsa Choedon won with 32 votes against Dr Kunchok Tsundue, the CTA’s former Chief Planning Officer, who received 11 votes. She last served as Secretary at the CTA’s Department of Education before her retirement in Jul 2017.

Ms. Tsering Youdon and Ms. Nangsa Choedon.

They will work with the Chief Election Commissioner Mr Lobsang Yeshi, with their terms set to begin on Oct 1 with the launch of the process for the elections of the next Sikyong and the next TPiE, and ending with the conclusion of those elections.

The meeting also adopted a motion to extend the term of the Joint Committee of TPiE and Kashag on the standardization of the Tibetan national flag and emblem. It will now submit its report to the TPiE Secretariat before the 11th and final Session of the 17th TPiE, which is due in Mar 2026. Also extended was the term of the TPiE committee tasked with compiling His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s speeches on democracy and updating the TPiE’s booklet on the evolution of Tibetan democracy in exile. The committee will submit its report to the Parliamentary Secretariat by Dec 31, 2025.

Previous articleChinese int’l student advocating Tibet dialogue goes missing during trip home
Next articleDalai Lama’s milestone 90th birthday marked in Swiss parliament

