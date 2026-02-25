today-is-a-good-day
Former political prisoners in China-ruled Tibet, Swiss Tibetan group make long-life offering to Dalai Lama

(TibetanReview.net, Feb24’26) – Former political prisoners in Chinese ruled Tibet now scattered across 15 countries in the free world were joined by a Swiss Tibetan welfare service NGO called Lhasa Boys’ Association, founded in 1969, to make a joint long-life prayer offering to His Holiness the Dalai Lama in the Tsuglakhang, Dharamshala, on Feb 23.

Tibetans and supporters across the world are marking the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday, celebrated on Jul 6 last year, with a year-long series of events to highlight his contributions and, with it, the issue of Tibet as well. The Dalai Lama has repeatedly expressed optimism that he would live for decades more to continue championing the cause of global peace, promoting inter-religious harmony, speaking up for Tibet, and working towards the revival of ancient Indian knowledge.

The ceremonial offering was presided over by Kundelling Rinpoché.

At the end of the parade of offerings, a monk from Namgyal Monastery read out a declaration paying homage to His Holiness, acknowledging his four principal commitments. A representatives of former political prisoners in Chinese ruled Tibet presented His Holiness with a memento for his 90th birthday, consisting of a painting of him surrounded by people who have played significant roles in his life — his teachers, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawarhalal Nehru, Mother Teresa, Nelson Mandela and many others.

Ngawang Sangdol, a well-known former political prisoner from Tibet, read a speech of her own, dwelling on the tragic turn of events in Tibet’s history with its armed occupation by China, the existential threat Tibet continues to face today and the Dalai Lama’s pivotal contribution to preserving the Tibetan culture and identity in exile.

The ceremony concluded with recitations of a verse for the Dalai Lama’s long life, the ‘Prayer for the Ecumenical Flourishing of the Teaching of the Buddha’, the ‘Prayer of the Words of Truth’ and verses from the Samantabhadra Prayer, the King of Prayers, a renowned Mahayana Buddhist text focused on cultivating boundless compassion and dedication to enlightenment for all beings.

On the following day, a prayer service was held in the Tsuglakhang, led by the Dalai Lama, for the great many Tibetan men and women who had sacrificed their all for Tibet, as well as for those who continue to suffer persecution under Chinese rule today.

