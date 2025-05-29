Global groups oppose Chinese propaganda films on Tibet at Kathmandu festival

(TibetanReview.net, May29’25) – A coalition of 145 global Tibet-related organisations have called on the organizers of the Kathmandu International Mountain Film Festival (KIMFF) to cancel “Xizang Panorama” immediately, saying it is China’s “propaganda”. Nepal has long cracked down on Tibetan refugees and others in the country in the name of upholding Beijing’s “one China” policy and usually defers to China on Tibet related matters.

“Xizang Panorama” is a programme under KIMFF’s international category, featuring a selection of six short films, each approximately 15 minutes long. All list China as the county of origin.

The Tibet organisations have objected to the KIMFF’s “Xizang Panorama” for wrongly referring to Tibet by the name “Xizang” which they said is promoted by China as a tool of imperial erasure, with its use undermining the distinct historical and cultural identity of Tibet.

Kathmandu is hosting the 22nd edition of the KIMFF from May 28 to Jun 1.

“The programme – Xizang Panorama – is not only inaccurately named ‘Xizang’, but it also features propaganda films that showcase China’s false narrative about the situation in Tibet. One such is ‘Life of Buda’ which promotes China’s false narrative of the occupation of Tibet as a ‘peaceful liberation’, the organisations have said in their statement.

The signatories to the statement include India Tibet Friendship Society, Students for a Free Tibet, The Global Alliance for Tibet and Persecuted Minorities, US Tibet Committee, V-TAG United Kingdom, Tibetan Women’s Association among others.

They have said “Xizang Panorama” does not simply feature films about Tibet; it is rather a showcase of weaponised storytelling by China to further oppress Tibetans and erase their history. By giving a platform for China’s propaganda, KIMFF is actively endorsing, normalising and justifying the Chinese government’s ongoing cultural genocide in Tibet.”

They have called on the KIMFF to immediately cancel the “Xizang Panorama” programme and film screenings.

Tibetan writer and independence activist Tenzin Tsundue has said it is unfortunate that a select group of Nepalese politicians are allowing the sacred land of Nepal for Chinese propaganda on Tibet.

“This is never the wish of the Nepalese people who are like brothers and sisters to the Tibetans inside Tibet, suffering under Chinese communist dictatorship. In the 7th century, Nepalese princess Bhrikuti Devi was offered as queen to emperor Songtsen Gampo of Tibet, not Xizang. Tibet may be under foreign occupation today, but tomorrow, when we re-established the entire country of 2.5 million sq km of land as Tibet, with what face will Nepal face the Dalai Lama?” hindustantimes.com May 29 quoted Tsundue as saying.