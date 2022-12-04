Himachal Chief Minister calls on Dalai Lama ahead of counting of state election votes

(TibetanReview.net, Dec04’22) – Chief Minister Mr Jai Ram Thakur of Himachal Pradesh has on Dec 4 morning made a courtesy call on His Holiness the Dalai Lama at his Thekchen Choling residence.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity again to meet with His Holiness the Dalai Lama today. Because of his grace and divine blessing, Dharamshala has earned its name as the international tourist destination,” the chief minister has told reporters after the meeting.

He has also told the media that the Dalai Lama praised the existence of religious freedom and harmony in India and affirmed his committed service to strengthen that harmony.

Mr Thakur had first called on the exile Tibetan leader on Feb 1, 2018, after he became the chief minister. The Chief Minister’s office said Mr Thakur met the spiritual leader to seek his blessings and was accompanied by his Cabinet Minister Mr Mahinder Singh, reported the tribuneindia.com Feb 1, 2018.

Mr Thakur last called on the Dalai Lama on Jul 6 this year to wish him on his 87th birthday.

Counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh state election, for which polling was held late last month, takes place on Dec 8. The governance of the state has generally alternated in the past between the ruling BJP, to which Mr Thakur belongs, and the Congress party.

The Dec 4 meeting took place just a day before all the 68 BJP candidates were to hold a daylong meeting in Dharamshala ahead of the counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.