Joined by Chinese, other supporters, Tibetans rally across Europe on their 66th uprising day

(TibetanReview.net, Mar13’25) – Apart from Tibetans from across Europe and foreign political leaders and prominent public figures, more than a hundred Chinese people took part in the Fifth edition of the annual “Europe Stands With Tibet Rally” held to commemorate the 66th Tibetan National Uprising Day in the Dutch city of Haque. Tibetans and supporters have also held rallies in front of Chinese embassies in other cities in Europe.

More than 3,000 people, including some 100 Chinese people, took part in the Hague demonstration which was organised by the Tibetan community of the Netherlands with support from other Tibetan communities in Europe, the Tibet Support Group Netherlands, the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT)-Europe, Students for a Free Tibet and Voluntary Tibet Advocacy Group, said the Bureau du Tibet, Brussels, in a Tibet.net report Mar 12.

Those who addressed the gathering included the chief guest Mr Kelsang Gyaltsen, Former Envoy of His Holiness the Dalai Lama & Special Representative to Europe, as well as Hollywood star Richard Gere, former NBA basketball player Enes Kanter Freedom, Dutch Members of Parliament (MP) Jan Paternotte and Isa Kahraman, and former Dutch MP Erica Terpstra.

The participants undertook a 6-km rally which started from the iconic Gorbachev and Kennedy places and passed through the Chinese Embassy, the report said.

Apart from the more than 100 Chinese people who joined the protest rally in the Hague, marking the largest Chinese participation since the event’s inception, more 30 Chinese individuals also marched in solidarity with Tibet’s freedom movement in a protest rally in Zurich, Switzerland, said the Tibet Bureau Geneva in a Tibet.net report Mar 11.

Also, Tibetans and the supporters in various central and eastern European countries, including Switzerland, Liechtenstein, the Czech Republic, Austria, Germany, and Italy commemorated the 66th Tibetan national Uprising Day, said the Office of Tibet, Geneva, in a Tibet.net report Mar 11.

Also in Europe, protests were held in front of the Chinese Embassies in London, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Oslo and Vilnius, while an interfaith prayer ceremony was held in Glasgow, Scotland, for the occasion, said the Office of Tibet, London, in a Tibet.net report Mar 12.

A Tibetan National Flag Raising event was held at the Town Hall of the Royal Borough of Greenwich, London.

An Office of Tibet event held in Indian YMCA was joined by Chris Law, MP and Co-Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Tibet in the UK Parliament, and Tim Loughton, former MP and former Co-Chair of the APPG Tibet.

Protest was also held earlier in the day at Whitehall, opposite 10 Downing Street, the official residence of the UK’s Prime Minister, addressed by, among others, Norman Baker, former Minister and Member of Parliament; Luke de Pulford, Executive Director, Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China; and Mandie McKeown, Executive Director, International Tibet Network.

The 200-strong crowd then marched to the Chinese Embassy in Portland Place, where Uyghur, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Southern Mongolian representatives also spoke to express solidarity with the Tibetan people, the report said.

in Glasgow, Tibet Solidarity, working with the Cross-Party Group for Tibet in the Scottish Parliament, organised an interfaith prayer ceremony at the Peace Cairn. Ross Greer, MSP and Chair of the CPGT, gave a short address at the ceremony and laid the first flowers at the cairn, the report said.

The commemoration in Berlin, Germany, held in front of the Chinese embassy, was addressed by Michael Brand, a member of German Parliament, said the Office of Tibet, Geneva, in a Tibet.net report Mar 11.

In Kasterlee, a picturesque town in the Belgian province of Antwerp, Mayor Ward Kennes organized a ceremony to hoist the Tibetan national flag in front of the town hall, a continuing annual event since 2010, said the Office of Tibet, Brussels, in a Tibet.net report Mar 11.

Meanwhile, in the USA, Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi; Congressmen Jim McGovern, Chris Smith, and Raja Krishnammorthi have issued statements, condemning China’s ongoing repression in Tibet and expressing solidarity with the Tibetan people in their struggle for human rights and freedom.