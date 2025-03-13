Former Tibet party boss Wu Yingjie being tried for massive bribe-taking

(TibetanReview.net, Mar13’25) – After being put under investigation in Jun 2024, expelled from the party the following month, and arrested in Dec 2024, former Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) party secretary Mr Wu Yingjie has formally been charged with bribe-taking, and is headed for a judicial determination of his fate.

The third branch of the people’s procuratorate of Beijing filed the case with the city’s third intermediate people’s court following an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision, reported China’s official Xinhua news agency Ma 13.

Prosecutors alleged that Wu abused his positions in the Xizang autonomous region, including while serving as the region’s Party chief, to secure benefits for others in exchange for an extremely large sum in bribes, the report said, citing the Supreme People’s Procuratorate Mar 13 and using the Sinicized name, Xizang, for Tibet or TAR.

Originally from China’s Shandong province, Wu grew up and spent almost his entire career in TAR, starting his political career there in 1974 and having risen to be its party secretary at the time he was transferred to China in 2021.

In Dec 2022, the United States Department of the Treasury sanctioned him under the Global Magnitsky Act for human rights abuses in Tibet. Also, on the International Human Rights Day in 2024, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, Mélanie Joly, announced Canada’s sanctions against Wu and seven other government officials of East Turkestan (Xinjiang) and TAR involved in serious human rights violations.

At the time of his arrest, Wu was also a former member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), and also a former head of the Committee on Culture, Historical Data and Studies of the CPPCC National Committee.

The report suggested that Wu committed his criminal misconduct during his years of serving in various posts in TAR.