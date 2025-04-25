London auction to feature rare 14th Dalai Lama enthronement pictures from British gov’t witness’ collection

(TibetanReview.net, Apr25’25) – Ahead of the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday, which the Central Tibetan Administration plans to commemorate with a year-long series of events internationally, and as China remains determined to select the 15th “reincarnation” of him in defiance of centuries-old Tibetan religious tradition and practice, the Bonhams Network is to hold a London auction on Jun 4 of a collection of paintings that feature his enthronement in Lhasa on Feb 22, 1940, at four years of age.

The items on sale would include 40 original watercolours by the distinguished Indian artist Krishna Kanwal depicting the 14th Dalai Lama’s enthronement, estimated to fetch £180,000-250,000. They have never been offered at auction before, said the Bonhams Network in a press release Apr 23.

The release said the sale will also feature Kanwal’s portrait of the Dalai Lama before he became the leader of Tibet, painted in Lhasa in early 1940 (estimate £70,000-100,000), and his portrait of the Dalai Lama at his enthronement (estimate £150,000-200,000).

Among those present at the enthronement ceremony was Sir Basil Gould (1883-1956), the Political Officer for Sikkim, Bhutan and Tibet who was appointed to represent the British government.

Bonhams announced the sale of the Collection and Archive of Sir Basil Gould at Bonhams New Bond Street on the 85th anniversary of the Dalai Lama’s enthronement.

The release said: “Sir Basil Gould played a pivotal role in the enthronement of the 14th Dalai Lama, representing Britain’s interests at the historic event. Arriving in Lhasa as the commander of the British Mission, Gould observed the solemn and elaborate ceremony within the Norbulingka Palace. He recorded the moment when the young Dalai Lama, clad in golden robes and a ceremonial yellow hat, was lifted onto the throne amidst the sound of long Tibetan horns and the rhythmic chanting of monks. Gould later described the child as possessing an extraordinary presence beyond his years, with an air of wisdom and serenity that left a lasting impression on all who attended.”

Also on sale will be Gould’s personal archive, including seven extensive photograph albums containing over 1,500 images from his 1936-1937 British Mission to Lhasa (estimate £20,000-30,000). These albums provide a visual insight into Tibet during the first half of the 20th century. The sale also includes a significant quantity of 16mm Kodachrome cine film shot by Gould, some of which was screened for King George VI and Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral in 1937 (estimate £500-800), the release said.

There will also be a collection of rare Tibetan manuscripts and books, including Gould’s 1941 report on the recognition and enthronement of the 14th Dalai Lama in both English and Tibetan (estimate £300-500).

“The Gould Collection represents a rare and profoundly important historical archive, shedding light on the cultural and political landscape of Tibet and the British presence in the Himalayas. Many of these items have never been seen on the open market, and we anticipate strong interest from collectors, institutions, and historians alike,” Giles Peppiatt, Bonhams Group Head of Pictures, has said.

The release said the auction will be preceded by a public exhibition at Bonhams New Bond Street over Jun 1–3, 2025, offering an opportunity to view these extraordinary works.

Founded in 1973, Bonhams is a global network of auction houses, with the largest number of international salerooms, offering the widest range of collecting categories and selling at all price points, the release said.