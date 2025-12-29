Massive copper discoveries in Tibet makes China world’s market leader

(TibetanReview.net, Dec28’25) – Copper prices are reported to be at record highs these days, driven by soaring demand for EVs and green tech, tight global supply, and robust industrial use and China is in commanding position to lead the market due to its record recent discoveries in Tibet. Its discovery of more than 20 million tonnes of copper deposits in Tibet since 2021, which was announced in the first month of this year, is stirring excitement — and unease — in markets far and wide, especially in Chile, a country that has, for decades, reigned supreme as the king of copper, reported journalsofindia.com Dec 27.

The sheer scale of these reserves, announced Jan 6, 2025, potentially gives China market-altering power. The discoveries, totalling more than 20 million tonnes worth $100 billion, embodies a seismic shift in global supply chains. “Can you imagine the kind of leverage it could give China on the world stage?” the report asked.

The report said that with domestic industries now poised for cheaper access, China might soon dominate not just production but also the intricate web of global trade relations. The world is watching, and the stakes are higher than they’ve been in years.

For years, Chile’s copper mines have been unshakable pillars of the national economy, bolstering GDP and delivering vital exports. But China’s discovery of the massive reserves in occupied Tibet might have a roaring tidal wave effect on its position.

Copper is an indispensable part of everything from electronics to green technology. A sudden twist in its supply chain can send ripples—or temporary tidal waves—across industries, the report noted.

Institutions like the World Bank and the International Copper Study Group are therefore keeping a close eye on these developments. The potential abundance of copper might benefit industries craving cheaper raw materials, possibly ushering in more affordable tech gadgets and renewable energy solutions.

But countries that have heavily banked on copper exports, such as Peru and Chile, may face a rocky path with unstable revenues and economic turbulence looming overhead, the report said.