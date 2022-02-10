Nepal for diplomatic solution to reported territorial incursion by China

(TibetanReview.net, Feb10’22) – Following a BBC report that a government investigation had found territorial incursions by China, Nepal has said Feb 8 that it will deal with the issue diplomatically. The BBC report, based on a leaked report, has also led to calls for official release of the investigation report.

The issue relating to the reported border encroachment by China “will be dealt with on the basis of reality not on reports,” the PTI news agency Feb 10 quoted Nepal’s Communication Minister and government spokesperson Gyanendra Karki as saying.

“Our borders, whether it is with India or China, if there are any issues about that, then we are ready to resolve those through diplomatic means and these problems should not arise and the government would work diligently on it,” Karki was quoted as saying.

Speaking during a regular press briefing, Karki has said the government would study the matter and bring out an official statement on the issue.

The report said a committee had been formed under the Home Ministry Joint Secretary to study the dispute over the Nepal-China border. The team, after studying the matter, produced initial findings that confirmed that there were some border issues between Nepal and China, it added.

The report noted that there had been frequent reports about China encroaching on Nepalese territory in western Nepal’s Humla district, which had often been denied by the Chinese embassy in Kathmandu.

Meanwhile, Dal Rawal, Province Assembly representative of CPN-UML from Humla District has demanded that the Federal Government release the report submitted earlier in September without further delay.

“The report should be publicized at its earliest so that sovereign Nepali citizens and locals of Karnali and people of Humla would get to know the findings. If there are any issues then it should be dealt diplomatically,” the aninews.in Feb 10 quoted Rawal as saying.