First of seven ‘Cycling for a Free Tibet’ 2022 campaign events launched in Taipei

(TibetanReview.net, Feb10’22) – In the run up to the 63rd anniversary on Mar 10, 2022 of the Tibetan National Uprising Day, Tibet groups and rights advocates, joined by independent Legislator Freddy Lim and New Power Party Legislator Chiu Hsien-chih, have launched this year’s “Cycling for a Free Tibet” campaign in Taiwan’s capital Taipei on Feb 9. A total of seven such campaign events will take place around Taiwan until Mar 12.

The “Cycling for a Free Tibet” campaign was begun in 2011 to raise public awareness of the pain and suffering of Tibetans’ plight, taipeitimes.com Feb 10 quoted Tashi Tsering, Director of Human Rights Network for Tibet and Taiwan, as saying.

The annual campaign aims to “give a voice to those who are victims of Chinese state brutality and persecution,” Tashi has said, joining other human rights advocates draped in the Tibetan “snow lion” national flag on a cycling tour that finished at the Bank of China branch in Taipei’s Xinyi District.

In his address to the campaign gathering, Lim has said: “Taiwanese have felt China’s aggression and its violation of Taiwan in many sectors. We have spoken out against Beijing’s abuse and atrocities in Tibet, Hong Kong and other places.”

“We are on the front line against China, and we have the courage to stand up and fight, … We are visible on the international stage. By doing so, more people in other countries are willing to protest against China,” he has said.

The organizers have invited people to join cycling events along planned routes in Taipei to commemorate the “Tibetan National Uprising Day” on Feb 23, and Mar 2 and 9.

Apart from Taipei, a cycling event will also take place on Mar 6 in Kaohsiung and another one on Mar 12 in Taichung.