Nepali artists condemn Kathmandu int’l film festival organizers’ ‘Xizang’ erasure of Tibetan identity

(TibetanReview.net, Jun11’25) – A group of Nepali artists in the fields of painting, filmmaking and culture has issued a strongly-worded statement on Jun 10, condemning the organizers of the Kathmandu International Mountain Film Festival (KIMFF) for helping to spread China’s false propaganda on Tibet and contributing to the erasure of the Tibetan identity during their May 28 – Jun 1 hosting of the event.

Their critique focuses on the 22nd edition of the KIMFF’s choice to refer to Tibet as “Xizang”. China decided to use this name in 2023 in all its official documents to promote its false narrative on the issue of Tibet, a territory occupied and illegally annexed by it in the middle of the last century. China now calls Tibet part of its territory since ancient times. The festival exhibited films on Tibet – all Chinese propaganda items – under a “Xizang Panorama” banner.

The group’s “Statement Against the Erasure of Tibetan Identity at KIMFF”, which was widely shared by Washington-based International Campaign for Tibet on the X platform, underlines the signatories’ belief in the power of storytelling to challenge prevailing narratives and vows to stand up for individuals whose voices have been muted.

Several of the signatories had participated in previous KIMFF-supported projects, like the Kathmandu Doc Lab, which they applauded for encouraging regional collaboration and highlighting varied voices. The use of “Xizang” in this context, however, is deemed extremely disappointing and detrimental.

They have pointed out that film festivals are not neutral environments, for they influence public perception and cultural understanding. They have argued that presenting propaganda as art, as well as using politically driven terminology to characterise a whole people’s identity, is deeply irresponsible.

The statement urges KIMFF to publicly acknowledge the harm caused by its programming decision, apologise to the Tibetan community and artists who have supported the festival, and commit to transparent and ethical curatorial practices that uphold anti-colonial and independent values.

The signatories have reaffirmed their refusal to remain silent in the face of erasure, saying “in moments like these, it is essential to stand in solidarity with the Tibetan people and with all artists resisting censorship and erasure.”

In broader terms, the statement highlights growing concern over China’s influence in regional cultural platforms and calls for stronger resistance to such efforts within the artistic and filmmaking communities.