Party meeting sets the stage to deify anti-minority Xi Jinping alongside Chairman Mao

(TibetanReview.net, Oct14’22) – The 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) concluded its four-day, seventh plenary session in Beijing on Oct 12 with a communique which made it clear that the Party General Secretary (and state President) Xi Jining will be elevated to a status that will rival Chairman Mao Zedong’s at the upcoming 20th party congress which will open on Oct 16.

Xi Jinping has already not only armed himself with more powers than any of his predecessors after Mao but also embarked on achieving a culturally genocidal vision by using them to engineer a Chinese nationhood which culturally homogenizes the party-state empire of the People’s Republic of China, with only a veneer of recognition, if at all, of its ethnic minority area nationalities.

The meeting’s communique, carried on the website of China’s state news agency Xinhua Oct 13, says the meeting discussed the report on the work of the Political Bureau, presented by Xi Jinping, who was entrusted by the Political Bureau. The meeting was also stated to have discussed and adopted a report by the 19th CPC Central Committee to be delivered at the 20th CPC National Congress, as well as a work report of the 19th CPC CCDI (Central Commission for Discipline Inspection) to the congress, and an amendment to the Party Constitution.

With it, the communique begins heaping exaltations on Xi, saying that during the past five years, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has held high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics, thoroughly implemented the guidelines of the 19th CPC National Congress and the plenums of the 19th CPC Central Committee, and followed the guidance of Marxism-Leninism, Mao Zedong Thought, Deng Xiaoping Theory, the Theory of Three Represents, the Scientific Outlook on Development, and Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. This was a homage to al the top leaders of China including Xi.

It also says that over the past five years, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core wisely sized up the situation and spearheaded innovation on the basis of what has worked.

Xi’s core position is again underlined when the communique says that it was stressed at the plenary session that the major achievements scored in the cause of the Party and the country since the 19th CPC National Congress in 2017 were achieved under the firm leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, and through the concerted efforts of the whole Party and people of all ethnic groups under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

The communique again eulogizes Xi by saying the Party has set Comrade Xi Jinping’s core position on the CPC Central Committee and in the Party as a whole, and set Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era as the guiding ideology. This reflects the common will of all Party members, the military and people of all ethnic groups. It has a decisive bearing on the development of the cause of the Party and the country in the new era and the historic course of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

As regards Xi’s outsized future role, the communique continues: “All Party members must have a keen understanding of the significance of the Two Sets, enhance the Four Consciousnesses, reinforce the Four-Sphere Confidence, and ensure the Two Upholds, and rally even more closely around the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, comprehensively implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and strive to build a modern socialist country in all respects and achieve the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.”

And in reviewing the work of the Party’s 19th CCDI, the meeting was stated to have “unanimously agreed that, under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, commissions for discipline inspection at all levels faithfully fulfilled their duties as stipulated in the Party Constitution, resolutely implemented Party’s strategy for self-reform and the guideline for governing the Party in a strict and comprehensive manner, and carried out the Eight-Point Decision on Improving Party and Government Conduct to strengthen political disciplines and rules.