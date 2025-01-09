Prayers and call for transparent info sharing on Tibet earthquake

(TibetanReview.net, Jan09’25) –As the true scale of the devastation caused by the earthquake which hit southern Tibet’s Dingri county on Jan 7 morning remains unknown due to China’s denial of access to independent media, exile Tibetans have been holding prayer services. Tibet support groups have been offering words of sympathy through the exile community even as pro-China governments offer “condolences” to China for the tragedy that hit “Xizang”, China’s propaganda Sinicized name for Tibet.

In the Tibetan settlements at Bylakuppe in Karnataka state of India, the Dalai Lama led a prayer service Jan 9 for the victims at the Tashi Lhunpo Monastery, with the participation of some 12.000 monks, nuns and laypeople. The exile spiritual leader of Tibet arrived at this monastery in south India on Jan 5 for an extended period of stay.

In Dharamshala, the Central Tibetan Administration’s Department of Religion and Culture led a prayer service on Jan 8 at the Tsuglakhang, the main Buddhist temple in the town. At the gathering, Sikyong Penpa Tsering has noted that the known scale of the destruction shows the level of poverty and the state of living condition in Tibet despite China’s claims of having developed and modernized it during its past more than half a century of occupation rule.

Exile Tibetan communities across India and other parts of the world also have been holding prayer services for the devastating earthquake’s victims in their Chinese ruled homeland.

In India’s Union Territory of Ladakh, the Ladakh Buddhist Association Youth Wing (LBAYW) and residents of the Sonam Ling Settlement have held a candle march in capital Leh on Jan 8 in solidarity with the victims of the earthquake in Tibet.

In Tokyo, Japanese lawmaker Yamatani Eriko, Chairperson of the Japan Parliamentary Support Group for Tibet, has visited Tibet House Japan and expressed her solidarity with the Tibetans suffering in the earthquake-affected areas Tibet.

In Estonia, the Tibet Support Group of the Riigikogu, the country’s unicameral parliament, has extended its deepest condolences to those affected by the earthquake in Shigatse, the city to which Dingri belongs. Its official Jan 8 statement noted that many buildings in this one of the most important centres for Tibet, are seen to be constructed from materials that cannot withstand strong seismic tremors.

It called on the Chinese authorities to ensure as transparent as possible information sharing and smooth cooperation with international humanitarian aid organisations and independent journalists. It said Obstruction of information and access could significantly slow down the rescue efforts and put the victims at further risk.

The statement was issued in the name of the group’s chair Juku-Kalle Raid and Deputy Chair Karmen Joller as well as members Annely Akkermann, Anti Allas, Ester Karuse, Ando Kiviberg, Eerik-Niiles Kross, Leo Kunnas, Tõnis Lukas, Henn Põlluaas, Marek Reinaas, Urmas Reinsalu, Kalev Stoicescu, Tarmo Tamm, Toomas Uibo, Kristo Enn Vaga and Jaak Valge.