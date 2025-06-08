President Xi seeks greater progress in China-appointed Panchen’s acceptability report card

(TibetanReview.net, Jun08’25) – As if to underline its importance, China’s official Xinhua news agency issued reports and updates on President Xi Jinping’s Jun 6 meeting with Chinese government appointed 11th Panchen Lama Gyaincain Norbu for the third day today, adding most recently that China’s top political adviser, in charge of the party’s minority policies, was also present, with two other party Politburo members.

The meeting came ahead of suggestions that the Dalai Lama, Tibet’s exiled spiritual leader, might announce a decision on his reincarnation in the wake of his upcoming 90th birthday on Jul 6, a matter of great concern to Beijing.

“Xi encouraged Gyaincain Norbu to follow the example of the 10th Panchen, striving to become a Living Buddha of Tibetan Buddhism with profound religious knowledge and revered by both monastic and lay followers, and to make greater contributions to promoting ethnic solidarity, religious harmony, and the stability, development and progress of Xizang Autonomous Region,” said the latest Xinhua report on the meeting Jun 8, using the Sinicized name for Tibet.

Xi’s concern about the acceptability of Gyaincain Norbu to the Tibetan people arises from the fact that he will be required to play a key role in trying to give religious legitimacy to Beijing’s choice of the next, 15th, Dalai Lama reincarnation. However, his own legitimacy remains a big question mark, as he was chosen by Beijing in 1995 after kidnapping and disappearing the 11th Panchen Lama Gedhun Choekyi Nyima recognized by the Dalai Lama, Tibet’s exiled spiritual leader.

The report said that Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and Cai Qi, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, accompanied Xi during Panchen Rinpoche’s visit to meet him at the Zhongnanhai.

Also present was stated to be Li Ganjie, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee.

The ”Panchen Rinpoche” was stated to have presented a “hada” (Khatag, Tibetan ceremonial greeting scarf) to Xi and briefed him on his studies and work in recent years, which is suggestive of the fact that he was still preparing for his highly challenging role to win the trust of the Tibetan people in order to be able to garner their loyalty to the Communist Party of China-state.

Xi was stated to have congratulated him on the progress he had made in various aspects.

However, Xi was also seen to have been emphatic that Gyaincain Norbu still needed to make significant further progress, for the report said: “Xi expressed the hope that Panchen Rinpoche will carry forward the Tibetan Buddhist circle’s traditions of patriotism and religious piety, and unswervingly safeguard national unity and ethnic solidarity. He also hoped that Panchen Rinpoche will diligently seek improvement in his learning, keep furthering religious studies, enhance religious attainments, and strengthen his learning and mastery of knowledge in all aspects.

“Xi hoped that Panchen Rinpoche will work actively to play a better role in forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation, systemically ensuring that religions in China are developed in the Chinese context, and facilitating the modernization drive in Xizang.

“Xi also expressed the hope that Panchen Rinpoche will remain prudent and disciplined in his personal cultivation, set an example in observing laws and religious precepts, and nurture fine moral character and noble sentiments.”

Gyaincain Norbu, in his turn, has said “he will always bear in mind General Secretary Xi Jinping’s earnest instructions, take the 10th Panchen as a role model, firmly uphold the leadership of the CPC, and resolutely safeguard national unity and ethnic solidarity. Panchen Rinpoche vowed to diligently continue his learning and practice of Buddhism, continuously improve his religious knowledge and seek rounded development, and thus contribute to the ongoing efforts in promoting ethnic solidarity, systemically developing religions in the Chinese context and advancing Xizang’s modernization drive.”

The late 10th Panchen Lama, while being supportive of Chinese rule in Tibet had also famously said in a speech during a visit to his hometown of Shigatse on Jan 24, 1989, days before his tragically untimely death, that Chinese rule in Tibet had brought more destruction than benefit to the Tibetan people.

The Panchen Lama is the second most prominent religious figure in Tibet after the Dalai Lama.