US vows military action to thwart any Chinese takeover of Taiwan

(TibetanReview.net, Jun10’25) – As the China threat appeared to grow and loom large, the US is increasingly setting aside its strategic ambiguity on policy towards Taiwan, speaking of defending it militarily. After former President Joe Biden, current Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has made the same point, speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Jun 8.

Hegseth said the US would take military action to stop China from invading Taiwan, outlining a defence policy that shifts strategic focus from Europe to Asia to deter what he called “an imminent threat” from Beijing, reported nextshark.com Jun 9.

“President Trump has said that Communist China will not invade Taiwan on his watch,” Hegseth has said. “So, our goal is to prevent war … and we will do this with a strong shield of deterrence …

“But if deterrence fails, and if called upon by my commander-in-chief, we are prepared to do what the Department of Défense does best – fight and win — decisively.”

Hegseth has accused China of building up military capabilities at high speed and training regularly for an invasion of Taiwan. He has cited intelligence that President Xi Jinping had directed the People’s Liberation Army to be ready for such an operation by 2027.

Hegseth has warned that any attempt to forcibly take Taiwan would have severe consequences for regional and global security.

Rear Adm. Hu Gangfeng, vice president of China’s National defence University, has dismissed the US accusations, calling them “attempts to provoke trouble, incite division and stir up confrontation to destabilize the Asia-Pacific region.”

However, speaking at the forum, Hu has reiterated Beijing’s position on Taiwan, emphasizing that any attempt to separate the island from China would be met with firm opposition. China’s position is that any move to formally declared Taiwan as an independent country would be met with armed invasion.

Also, in a separate statement on Jun 8, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said Hegseth’s remarks had “vilified China with defamatory allegations,” warning that the US “should not play with fire” on the Taiwan issue.

“Hegseth’s remarks were filled with provocations and intended to sow division. China deplores and firmly opposes them and has protested strongly to the US,” the ministry has said.

Hegseth has also called on Indo-Pacific allies to significantly increase their defence budgets, suggesting targets of up to 5% of GDP. He has emphasized the need for regional militaries to match China’s rapid modernization and deter potential aggression.

He has also warned against economic dependence on China, arguing it leaves countries vulnerable to coercion.