Report: Researchers, publishers in China lack ethical publishing knowledge

(TibetanReview.net, Jun19’25) – Research works in China lack trustworthiness because their authors and publishers lack knowledge of ethical publishing practices, reported phys.org Jun 16, citing a new study published in the Journal Data and Information Science.

A new survey has revealed a widespread lack of clarity among researchers in China regarding ethical publishing practices, particularly when third-party manuscript services are involved. Analysing the results of the survey, the authors of the study have highlighted the urgent need for all researchers in China to receive comprehensive and fit-for-purpose ethics education.

Conducted as part of a pioneering collaboration between international publisher Taylor & Francis and the National Science Library at the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), the survey – which involved 1,777 students, researchers and librarians – is stated to demonstrates high levels of uncertainty about research and publishing ethics in China.

Understanding the responsibilities that come with article authorship is stated to be an area of confusion for 35.9% of survey respondents, with masters students reporting the highest levels of confusion. In addition, a notable proportion of the respondents have reported having engaged in practices that constitute ‘gift authorship’; that is adding an author to a paper, or agreeing to be named as an author, when proper authorship criteria are not met.

The authors of the study are stated to have concluded that there needs to be timely, accessible, fit-for-purpose training in research integrity and publishing ethics for researchers at all levels in China.

Only 55.4% of the survey respondents have said they currently had any access to training, and an even smaller proportion to formal training.

The quality of current training is also stated to have been called into question by the report. While researchers with formal training display more awareness and concern about ethical issues, many are stated to be still unable to confidently identify questionable practices, particularly around authorship.

Dr Sabina Alam, Director of Publishing Ethics & Integrity at Taylor & Francis, has said, “The findings of our survey highlight the urgent need for training for students and researchers at all levels in China, a finding which we believe to be applicable to many students and researchers across the world. Until then, the knowledge gaps we’ve discovered leave researchers vulnerable to exploitation by unethical organizations, such as paper mills, and many may unknowingly engage in misconduct.”

“It is no wonder that 80% of those who responded to our survey are currently concerned about the impact of research integrity issues on the trustworthiness of research publications,” Alam has added.