Three weeks on, India yet to see China’s promised lifting of curbs on rare earth exports

(TibetanReview.net, Sep12’25) – Even as India cites trust deficit as the main impediment to fully normalizing bilateral ties with China, the latter is yet to deliver on a promise it made in New Delhi three weeks ago to resume the sale of rare earth elements whose supply it globally dominates, China has not resumed exports of rare earth elements and magnets to India, crucial for electric vehicles, smartphones, and consumer electronics, three weeks after its Foreign Minister Wang Yi assured New Delhi that restrictions would be addressed, reported moneycontrol.com Sep 11, citing Hindu Businessline.

“None of our importers of rare earth magnets, including EV manufacturers, has received their supplies from China. Nor have we heard of any confirmations from Beijing on our applications getting expedited,” a source tracking the matter was quoted as saying.

Given the urgency of their requirement, Indian officials are stated to be considering approaching the Chinese Commerce Ministry to remind Beijing of the assurance Wang gave India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during their meeting in New Delhi on Aug 19 regarding restoration of supplies.

“It is hoped that the bonhomie exhibited between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the recent SCO summit (in Tianjin) will do its bit in helping with the restarting of supplies,” another source was quoted as saying.

During his visit to India, seen as part of post-Galwan outreach, Wang had agreed to ease restrictions on rare earth minerals, specialty fertilisers, and tunnel-boring machines, the report cited authoritative sources as saying.

It is not clear whether the export of the other items have taken place as reported positively by deccanchronicle.com Sep 6.

Despite Wang’s assurances, Beijing has not issued any official statement on the resumption of rare earth shipments, the report noted.

China’s move, made Apr 4, 2025, to curb exports of seven rare earth materials and magnets had jolted Indian automakers, particularly EV and two-wheeler manufacturers, who depend heavily on these inputs, the report said.