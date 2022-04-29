Tibetan Sikyong meets with US House Speaker Pelosi, joined by Richard Gere

(TibetanReview.net, Apr29’22) – Penpa Tsering, the executive head of the Central Tibetan Administration, has on Apr 28 afternoon visited the office of the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi at her invitation. No substantive details have been announced about the discussions which took place at the meeting.

During their hour-long meeting, there was a discussion on the urgent issue of Tibet including the case of Tibet’s 11th Panchen Lama Gedhun Choekyi Nyima. “The meeting also discussed collective decisions on their future course of action in regard to resolving the Sino-Tibet conflict,” said the CTA on its Tibet.net website Apr 29.

“The meeting was highly decisive and constructive. We are grateful for the continued support of the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi,” CTA’s Washington Representative Mr Namgyal Choedup said during a brief interview with Radio Free Asia after the meeting.

“It was such an honour meeting her today. Thank you, Madam Speaker, for all that you do,” tweeted the Sikyong after the meeting, saying he was thankful for the ardent advocacy of Pelosi in bringing the issue of Tibet to the global stage.

The Sikyong was stated to have presented to Pelosi a letter from His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Zeekyab Rinpoche and ICT Board Chairman Richard Gere. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/Penpa Tsering)

He was accompanied to the meeting by the CTA’s Washington Representative Mr Namgyal Choedup, Board Chairman of Washington-based International Campaign for Tibet (CIT) Mr Richard Gere, ICT Vice-chair Mr Bhuchung Tsering, and abbot Zeekgyab Rinpoche of India-based Tashi Lhunpo monastery, to whose parent monastery in Tibet the Panchen Lama belongs.

On the same day the Sikyong was stated to have also met with Congressman McCaul, Senator James E. Risch, Senator Patrick Leahy, and Senator Menendez.

The Sikyong and Richard Gere along with the Tibetan delegation were also hosted a luncheon by the House Democratic Partnership, said the Tibet.net report.

Earlier, on his arrival in the US on Apr 25, the Sikyong paid a courtesy call to US Special Coordinator for Tibetan issues Ms Uzra Zeya, as well as the US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Rashad Hussain while celebrating the Panchen Lama’s birthday. Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen was stated to be among those who attended the celebrations event.