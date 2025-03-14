UK-based global think tank awards its 2025 visionary governance award to HH the Dalai Lama

(TibetanReview.net, Mar14’25) – Gold Mercury International, a UK-based global Governance Think Tank Envisioning the Sustainable Future of People and Planet, has decided to award its Gold Mercury Award 2025 to His Holiness the Dalai Lama for Advancing a Global Culture of Peace, Compassion and Sustainability in an Era of Great Conflict and Uncertainty. Gold Mercury is a globally recognised, independent international organisation dedicated to advancing Visionary Governance for our planet.

The 2025 award marks a historic year for the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism, as His Holiness the Dalai Lama celebrates his 90th birthday, honouring a life devoted to peace, non-violence and compassion, said the Think Tank in a press statement announcing the award.

The award ceremony will be held in Dharamshala, the exile home of the Dalai Lama since May 1960 in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh on Mar 31, 2025. It will honour His Holiness in a momentous celebration of his life and legacy, the statement said.

The statement further said: “Rooted in Buddhist philosophy, His Holiness has always emphasised reverence for all living beings and the deep interdependence between humanity and nature. His philosophy of peace is based on the idea of universal responsibility, where each individual has a duty to foster harmony, not just among people and nations but also between humanity and the natural world.

“His philosophy of peace and compassion are rooted in the principle of Universal Responsibility, as reflected in his Four Main Commitments in life: promoting human values, fostering religious harmony, preserving Tibet’s spiritual heritage and environment, and advancing ancient wisdom culture in education.”

Nicolas De Santis Cuadra, President, Gold Mercury International, has said: “His Holiness, the 14th Dalai Lama’s profound Buddhist commitment to non-violence, compassion, a culture of wisdom, and the environment has transformed our global consciousness. In this milestone year of his 90th birthday, we recognise his extraordinary efforts to contribute to earth creating a planetary culture of peace, non-violence, and environmental responsibility. His message of peace, compassion, human dignity, and environmental stewardship is more vital than ever in guiding humanity towards a sustainable future.”

The award announcement referred to the Dalai Lama’s contributions in a wide range of fields that included championing of peace and reconciliation, promotion of interfaith dialogue, advocacy for human rights and justice, environmental stewardship in the context of the critical importance of the Tibetan Plateau for global sustainability, innovation in wisdom culture and ethical education and learning, stewarding a pathway to healing and being a messenger of hope to our world, and establishing a legacy of global leadership in peace and compassion for others.

The Think Tank said that the award for the 14th Dalai Lama reaffirms Gold Mercury International’s commitment to promoting a planetary culture of peace and sustainability, in alignment with its vision of a more ethical, responsible, and forward-thinking global society.

Established in 1961, the Gold Mercury Awards are one of the most historic and established global recognitions for Visionary Governance and Ethical Leadership. The Gold Mercury Awards are presented to heads of state, global CEOs, individuals, companies and organisations that demonstrate vision and foresight in eight critical areas of global governance.

Past winners have included US Presidents Ronald Reagan and Gerald Ford for their diplomatic efforts on nuclear disarmament, President Anwar Sadat of Egypt, Prof Robert Gallo for discovering HIV as the cause of AIDS, and organisations like UNICEF and the Red Cross.