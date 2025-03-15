China availing Tibet’s clean energy for significant help in cutting carbon dioxide emissions

(TibetanReview.net, Mar15’25) – The transfer of clean energy, mainly from hydropower sources, from Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) over the last ten years has helped China to reduce the use of standard coal by around 4.85 million tonnes and cut carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 13.58 million tonnes, reported China’s official Xinhua news agency Mar 12.

As of the end of 2024, TAR had transmitted 15.814 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean energy beyond the region since 2015, the report said, citing the State Grid Xizang Electric Power Co., Ltd.

The report said that by the end of last year, more than 99% of TAR’s power generation came from clean energy – making its regional grid the one with the highest proportion of clean energy generation in the People’s Republic of China.

With abundant solar and wind resources, TAR began sending electricity to other provincial-level regions in 2015, the report said.

It added that the TAR had established a comprehensive energy system, with hydropower as the main source, complemented by geothermal, wind and solar energy, among others.