today-is-a-good-day
23.1 C
New Delhi
Thursday, November 14, 2024
spot_img
Tibet News

UPDATE: Tibetan language education activist under Chinese police control after 15-day detention

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Nov14’24) –Well-known Tibetan language education right activist Mr Tashi Wangchuk continues to be under police surveillance and interrogations in his hometown in Qinghai province after being detained from Oct 20 to Nov 4 on allegations of ‘disrupting social order’ and spreading false information about the Chinese government on social media, reported the Tibetan service of rfa.org Nov 13.

Despite his release, Wangchuk remains under strict surveillance and is being subjected to ongoing interrogation, the report said, citing a source familiar with his situation, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.

Wangchuk was stated to have revealed in three posts on his personal website, following his release on Nov 4, that he was accused by the Chinese police of repeatedly slandering the Chinese government, making distorted claims and baseless remarks against its decisions on instant messaging and other online media apps since Jun 2024. For these actions he was accused of causing serious online and social order disturbances.

A shopkeeper also doing online business from his hometown of Kyegudo in Yushu Prefecture, Wangchuk had earlier spent five years in jail for his New York Times-publicized activism. He resumed his campaign after his release in Jan 2021 and has continued to be under Chinese police surveillance and restrictions.

Previous articlePatriotic Mandarin speech competitions in Tibet seen as undermining of locals’ mother tongue

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,026FansLike
1,180FollowersFollow
10,608FollowersFollow

Opinions

Articlestibetanreview -

Restoring Tibetan Supreme Justices: An Ode to the Supreme Strength of Public Mobilization

OPINION While not claiming a direct causal link to the recent and widely welcomed amendment of the Charter of Tibetans...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

India lagging behind the West on Tibet stance?

OPINION Given the recent US adoption of the ‘Resolve Tibet Act’ and the passing of significant resolutions on Tibet by...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.