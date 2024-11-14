UPDATE: Tibetan language education activist under Chinese police control after 15-day detention

(TibetanReview.net, Nov14’24) –Well-known Tibetan language education right activist Mr Tashi Wangchuk continues to be under police surveillance and interrogations in his hometown in Qinghai province after being detained from Oct 20 to Nov 4 on allegations of ‘disrupting social order’ and spreading false information about the Chinese government on social media, reported the Tibetan service of rfa.org Nov 13.

Despite his release, Wangchuk remains under strict surveillance and is being subjected to ongoing interrogation, the report said, citing a source familiar with his situation, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.

Wangchuk was stated to have revealed in three posts on his personal website, following his release on Nov 4, that he was accused by the Chinese police of repeatedly slandering the Chinese government, making distorted claims and baseless remarks against its decisions on instant messaging and other online media apps since Jun 2024. For these actions he was accused of causing serious online and social order disturbances.

A shopkeeper also doing online business from his hometown of Kyegudo in Yushu Prefecture, Wangchuk had earlier spent five years in jail for his New York Times-publicized activism. He resumed his campaign after his release in Jan 2021 and has continued to be under Chinese police surveillance and restrictions.