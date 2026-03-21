US far-right activist Loomer elated by her ‘rare and meaningful encounter’ with Dalai Lama

(TibetanReview.net, Mar21’26) – American far-right political activist Laura Loomer, known for her access to President Donald Trump, has on Mar 20 met Tibet’s exiled spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, at his home in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, and hailed him as “a global beacon of peace, compassion, and wisdom.”

Writing on her social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Loomer, 32, wrote, “Today, I had the profound honour of meeting with His Holiness the Dalai Lama, a global beacon of peace, compassion, and wisdom, and the spiritual leader of Tibet. I travelled all the way to the private monastery of His Holiness in Dharamshala, India, a hillside city in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh where the Tibetan government-in-exile also lives.”

She has also reflected on the lasting impact of the inspiring meeting, noting Dalai Lama’s steadfast commitment to non-violence and values that hold relevance amid current global turbulence.

“In a world filled with division and chaos, sitting down with the Dalai Lama was truly inspiring. His calm presence, deep insights on inner peace, and unwavering commitment to non-violence left a lasting impact on me. It is truly incredible that at the fragile age of 90 years old, the Dalai Lama is still standing firm against threats to freedom and human dignity, values that resonate deeply in these turbulent times,” Loomer has said.

Emphasising the Dalai Lama’s courage in confronting challenges and threats from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), she has further added, “Meeting someone who has dedicated his life to promoting harmony and service to others while facing lifelong immense challenges and threats from the Chinese Communist Party was a reminder that true strength comes from kindness, compassion, resilience, and moral clarity.”

She has called the meeting a “rare and meaningful encounter” which she would cherish for life.

“May the Dalai Lama’s message of compassion and service to others continue to guide us all,” the activist has added.

In another X post, Loomer has praised India after her nine‑day visit, calling the country “incredible” and saying she hopes to come back every year.

“The people, food, culture and hospitality culture are just incredible. I have felt safe and comfortable the entire time I have been here and India will truly be the next big super power,” she has added.

Loomer’s glowing remarks came after past controversies over her criticism of the H‑1B work visa programme, which she said allowed large companies to replace American workers with foreign labour. She has also previously made social media posts critical of India specifically, which she deleted ahead of her visit to New Delhi, later apologising for some “anti‑India” remarks while maintaining her opposition to H‑1B visas, reported the timesofindia.com Mar 20. Indians are the biggest beneficiaries of the H‑1B work visas.

An internet personality known for her controversial views on race, immigration, and religion, Loomer emerged as an influential actor during the second presidency of Donald Trump, using her social media platform to call for the firing of officials she deemws insufficiently loyal to Trump. In early Apr 2025, reports emerged that Loomer influenced President Trump to dismiss more than half a dozen national security officials due to her suspicions of their disloyalty to him and advocated for additional firings, according to the Wikipedia post on her.