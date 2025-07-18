US state showers historic honours on Dalai Lama for his ‘Year of Compassion’ 90th birthday

(TibetanReview.net, Jul18’25) – The US state of Massachusetts, which is officially known as the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, on Jul 10 unveiled what has been described as a historic series of actions to honour His Holiness the Dalai Lama for his enduring legacy of peace, nonviolence, and compassion to marks his 90th birthday of Jul 6 this year.

Marking the official launch of the “Year of Compassion” (Jul 6, 2025 – Jul 5, 2026), a global observance led by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) at Dharamshala, India, the state hosted a high-profile event at the Massachusetts State House, titled “Year of Compassion: A Massachusetts Tribute to His Holiness the Dalai Lama,” said the event’s organizing committee Jul 17.

The event featured the unveiling and reading of three tributes.

The first of these was a Governor’s Citation signed by Governor Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kimberley Driscoll, which recognized His Holiness the Dalai Lama for his unwavering commitment to karuṇā, the principle of compassion as a foundation for peace and human happiness. It honoured the 1989 Nobel Peace laureate for his advocacy for human rights, religious freedom, and the cultural preservation of the Tibetan people.

Governor Citation

The second was a Jul 3 historic Joint Resolution of the Massachusetts Legislature which honoured Life and Legacy of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, sponsored by Senator Jo Comerford and Representative Lindsay Sabadosa.

Endorsed by 90 members of the General Court of Massachusetts, which is the state legislature of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The resolution celebrated His Holiness’s lifelong commitments: advancing human values, promoting interfaith harmony, protecting Tibet’s environment, and securing the rights and freedoms of the Tibetan people.

And the third was a set of Video Messages from the Massachusetts Congressional Delegation, in which the delegation members shared heartfelt video tributes reaffirming their admiration for His Holiness the Dalai Lama and their solidarity with the Tibetan cause.

Delegation member Senator Ed Markey praised His Holiness’s lifelong pursuit of justice and religious freedom, recalling their 2008 meeting.

Delegation member Congressman Jim McGovern, a long-time advocate for Tibet, reaffirmed his support for Tibetan self-determination and expressed hope that the Dalai Lama might one day celebrate his birthday in Lhasa.

Delegation member Congresswoman Lori Trahan highlighted the transformative power of His Holiness’s teachings on peace and nonviolence.

Delegation member Congressman Seth Moulton honoured the Dalai Lama’s courage, compassion, and global moral leadership.

Held in the historic Great Hall of the State House, the event was jointly organized by the Tibetan Association of Boston and the Regional Tibetan Association of Massachusetts, and sponsored by state Senator Jo Comerford, state Representative Lindsay Sabadosa, and state Representative Mindy Domb.

The event was also graced by Congressman Jim McGovern, Kalon Norzin Dolma, Minister of Information and International Relations of the CTA, besides Massachusetts state legislators and community leaders.