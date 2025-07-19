China nets young Tibetan singer in Dalai Lama birthday crackdown

(TibetanReview.net, Jul19’25) – As Tibetans across the free world commemorate the 90th birthday Jul 6 of His Holiness the Dalai Lama with a year-long series of events, China has taken extra security measures to ensure that no festive displays take place across the Tibetan Plateau region even as it keeps asserting the right to appoint his reincarnation of its own when the time comes.

The measures have reportedly led to several arrests, including a young singer in Ngawa (or Ngaba, Chinese: Aba) prefecture of Sichuan province for performing a song paying tribute to the Dalai Lama on this milestone occasion, according to the Tibetan language Tibettimes.net Jul 18.

Reports speak of intensified security measures and several arrests in different parts of Tibet, including Golog (Guoluo) prefecture in Qinghai province. The young singer, who has been named as Asang, was held some two weeks ago in Ngawa county, the report said.

Asang and two of his friends were stated to have replayed a song titled “Zhidey Gyalsey” (Prince of Peace) which had originally been performed some years ago by other singers, leading to their arrest. The report said the singer’s family remained gravely concerned by the lack of any information on his condition and whereabouts.

The singer was stated to be routinely under close watch by the authorities as he had performed many songs that exhorted Tibetans to love their ethnicity, nationhood, religion, and culture.

The authorities were stated to have imposed strict control and security measures even during his marriage ceremony.

During this year’s Great Prayer festival at Kirti Monastery in Ngawa, Asang had the Tibetan word for “Tibet” written over his head as he made a forceful appearance before the gathering, which earned him many online compliments, the report said.

A person who inspired fellow-feeling, hope and faith among the Tibetan people, he earned his living by engaging in online business, the report added.