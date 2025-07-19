today-is-a-good-day
29.1 C
New Delhi
Saturday, July 19, 2025
spot_img
Tibet News

China nets young Tibetan singer in Dalai Lama birthday crackdown

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Jul19’25) – As Tibetans across the free world commemorate the 90th birthday Jul 6 of His Holiness the Dalai Lama with a year-long series of events, China has taken extra security measures to ensure that no festive displays take place across the Tibetan Plateau region even as it keeps asserting the right to appoint his reincarnation of its own when the time comes.

The measures have reportedly led to several arrests, including a young singer in Ngawa (or Ngaba, Chinese: Aba) prefecture of Sichuan province for performing a song paying tribute to the Dalai Lama on this milestone occasion, according to the Tibetan language Tibettimes.net Jul 18.

Reports speak of intensified security measures and several arrests in different parts of Tibet, including Golog (Guoluo) prefecture in Qinghai province. The young singer, who has been named as Asang, was held some two weeks ago in Ngawa county, the report said.

Asang and two of his friends were stated to have replayed a song titled “Zhidey Gyalsey” (Prince of Peace) which had originally been performed some years ago by other singers, leading to their arrest. The report said the singer’s family remained gravely concerned by the lack of any information on his condition and whereabouts.

The singer was stated to be routinely under close watch by the authorities as he had performed many songs that exhorted Tibetans to love their ethnicity, nationhood, religion, and culture.

The authorities were stated to have imposed strict control and security measures even during his marriage ceremony.

During this year’s Great Prayer festival at Kirti Monastery in Ngawa, Asang had the Tibetan word for “Tibet” written over his head as he made a forceful appearance before the gathering, which earned him many online compliments, the report said.

A person who inspired fellow-feeling, hope and faith among the Tibetan people, he earned his living by engaging in online business, the report added.

Previous articleUS state showers historic honours on Dalai Lama for his ‘Year of Compassion’ 90th birthday

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,620FansLike
1,270FollowersFollow
10,740FollowersFollow

Opinions

Articlestibetanreview -

China’s Quiet War on Tibetan Identity: The Boarding School Crisis

OPINION Aritra Banerjee* notes that while China officially seeks to present its state-run boarding school system in Tibet as pathways...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

The Purge Deepens: Xi Jinping’s Military Reshuffling Reveals Broader Vulnerabilities

OPINION While taking note of the fact that some experts see the recent surge of removal from office for corruption...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.