Xi Jinping’s Sinicization campaign launched in ethnic minorities’ own languages

(TibetanReview.net, Aug03’23) – It is the era of Xi Jinping in China these days and he is a required reading for everyone in the country for understanding the party’s policies, programmes and long-term goals and as an act of submitting to his unquestioned leadership. This is especially so in the case of those in the so-called ethnic minority regions for which his policies, especially the Sinicization campaign, have grave, existential implications.

And now the first two volumes of a book series of the selected works of Xi Jinping, the Party General Secretary and state President, as well as the top military commander, have been translated into seven of the PRC’s ethnic minority languages.

One of these languages is obviously Tibetan, the others being Mongolian, Uygur, Kazak, Korean, Yi and Zhuang, said China’s official Xinhua news agency Aug 2.

The report said the translated versions have been published and distributed nationwide.

The publication of the translated works will help officials and people of ethnic minority groups better understand and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, reported China’s official chinadaily.com.cn Aug 3.

The two volumes of Xi’s selected works consist of 146 items from important works by Xi from Nov 2012 to Oct 2022, including speeches, instructions and directives, some of which have been made public for the first time, the report said.

The volumes were published in their original standard Chinese language in Apr 2023, the Xinhua report said.