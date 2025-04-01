46 Indian lawmakers jointly declare Tibet-support on Dalai Lama reincarnation issue

(TibetanReview.net, Apr01’25) – In what has been stated to be a profound demonstration of solidarity, a significant number of Indian Members of Parliament (MPs) have officially signed a Joint Declaration, recognizing the fundamental and exclusive right of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan people to choose their religious leaders according to established religious and historical traditions in the wake of China’s move to impose its own 15th Dalai Lama on the Tibetan people when the time comes.

The members, totalling 46 MP’s, have expressed this as part of their support for safeguarding the human rights and the unique religious, cultural, linguistic, and national identity of the Tibetan people.

The move was stated to have been initiated by a group called Tibet Advocacy Alliance-India, a coalition of Tibetan NGO’s, in a week-long advocacy campaign.

“We come together to send a resounding message to China: we stand with the Tibetan people in support of their right to religious and cultural freedoms,” newindian.in Mar 31 quoted the Joint Declaration as saying.



It was stated to be meant to demonstrate the MPs’ solidarity with the Tibetan people and convey a clear and unequivocal message: India supports the cultural and religious rights of the Tibetan people and does not tolerate external forces dictating the spiritual leadership and institutions of Tibetan Buddhism.

Along with the release of the Joint Declaration, several signatories have articulated their individual positions on the historical, traditional, and cultural rights of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan religious institutions to determine his reincarnation, free from Beijing’s machinations.

These included Raju Bista, MP from West Bengal; and Dr Sasmit Patra and Sujeet Kumar, MP’s from Odisha.

Dr Lobsang Yangtso, a representative of Tibet Advocacy Alliance-India, has said, “The enthusiastic and concrete support demonstrated by Indian MPs sends a clear message of support and solidarity to the Tibetan people. Their commitment to His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s spiritual leadership is deeply appreciated and provides crucial strength in our ongoing efforts.”