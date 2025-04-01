Aruanchalis trek to retrace Dalai Lama’s 1959 escape to India ahead of his 90th birthday

(TibetanReview.net, Apr01’25) – Ahead of a year-long commemorative events marking his 90th birthday, a gathering of some 300 people set out on Mar 31 afternoon on a 100-km trek to retrace the route Taken by His Holiness the Dalai Lama in Mar 1959 during his escape to India after China’s armed takeover of Tibet.

The group, consisting of monks, village chiefs, Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members, as well as personnel of border-guarding forces and tourists started its “Freedom Trail” trek at Kenzamani. It will culminate at Pungteng in Tawang on Apr 5, commemorating the day when the Tibetan spiritual leader arrived in this India-China border town in 1959, reported the newindianexpress.com Mar 31.

Organised by the district administration, the inaugural ceremony of the event was stated to have begun with prayers for long life of the Dalai Lama, followed by cultural performances by monks and villagers.

Addressing the participants, Lungla MLA Tsering Lhamu has emphasised the spiritual and historical significance of the trek, saying, “As we embark on this journey along the Freedom Trail, we draw strength from the wisdom of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and hope for a peaceful future.”

He has described Arunachal’s relationship with Tibet as centuries-old, rooted in shared history, culture, and mutual understanding. “The bond between our people goes beyond borders. We remain inspired by the teachings of His Holiness and his unwavering commitment to compassion, non-violence and promotion of human values.”

He and the Department of Karmik and Adhyatmik Affairs chairman Jambey Wangdi were stated to have flagged off the trek.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans received a portrait of the Dalai Lama and a branch of the holy tree at Chu-dang-mo from the trekkers, offering a guard of honour, the report said.

The participants reached Chhu-Dang-Mo later in the day, covering a small yet significant distance of 3 km, with their accommodation arranged by the ITBP and the Indian Army.

On day 2, the group will undertake a 10 km trek to Gorzam Chorten, a five-hour walk deep into the heart of history. The next day it will undertake a gruelling 10-hour walk to Shakti, located 22 km away, with the participants being joined by village chiefs and PRI members from Pangchen Dhingro.

On day 4, the group will walk a distance of 23 km to reach Old Lumla, culminating in a visit to Thar Dhoe Norbu Ling Gonpa. This will be followed by a 14 km stretch to Thongleng on day 5 before the final push.

On the last day, the participants will take part in a 28-km march to Tawang Monastery, an 11-hour journey ending in the embrace of history, the report said.