7 dead, 9 missing after under-construction Sichuan-Qinghai Railway bridge collapsed

(TibetanReview.net, Aug22’25) – Seven people were killed and nine others left missing after a construction rope broke at a bridge under construction on the Qinghai section of the Sichuan-Qinghai Railway around 3 am today, reported China’s official chinadaily.com.cn Aug 22, citing the party mouthpiece People’s Daily.

It is not clear whether the dead or missing included Tibetans. Chinese construction and mining firms usually bring mainland ethnic Chinese workers on their lucrative projects in Tibet, denying local Tibetans much-needed employment opportunity.

At the time of the incident, 15 construction workers and one on-site manager from the engineering project department were working, the report said.

The bridge is stated to be located at the border between Jianzha (Tibetan: Chentsa) county in the Huangnan (Malho) Tibetan autonomous prefecture and Hualong (Bayanor Palung) Hui autonomous county in Haidong (Tsoshar) prefecture, Qinghai province. It is stated to be the first steel truss arch railway bridge in the PRC to cross the Yellow River.

The report said the bridge’s cable towers were completed on Jun 14, with plans to join them this month.