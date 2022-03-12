Active Covid-19 cases among Tibetans down to 9, India restarts regular int’l flights on Mar 27

(TibetanReview.net, Mar12’22) – As India reported this morning its lowest daily new Covid-19 cases since Mar 2020, leading to lifting of all Covid restrictions and the reopening of regular international commercial flight services on Mar 27, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has on Mar 11 reported 14 new infections among Tibetans in the Indian Subcontinent over the past one week.

At its 101st media briefing on Mar 11, the Covid-19 task force of the CTA has said the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal now stood at 9,128, Of them, 8,952 had recovered. Active cases stood at 9, with the death toll being 167. The 14 cases were stated to have been detected from the testing of 341 Tibetans in the two countries.

* * *

While the Omicron wave has retreated in some areas of the world, it is still flaring up in parts of East and Southeast Asia, where caseloads are rising and some countries are enduring their worst waves of the pandemic, reported the nytimes.com Mar 11, citing the World Health Organization.

In particular, Covid cases across China have crossed the 1,000 mark this week for the first time since the early days of the pandemic in 2020. A lockdown has been imposed on Changchun, a city with a population of 9 million and the capital of Jilin province. From Shanghai to Shenzhen, Chinese cities rushed to contain Covid-19 wave as new cases crossed 1,000 for the second day, reported the scmp.com Mar 12. The report said there were rumours of a city-wide lockdown being imposed on Shanghai.

* * *

India this morning reported 3,614 new cases over the past 24 hours, which was the lowest since May 12, 2020, reported the PTI news agency Mar 12, citing data from the country’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With this, India’s Covid tally has climbed to 4,29,87,875, of which 98.71% have recovered. Active cases now constitute 0.09% of the toral, standing at 40,559. The death toll now stands at 1.2% of the total, with 89 new deaths reported over the past 24 hours.

India has already relaxed all Covid curbs. And it is not only resuming international flights on Mar 27 but has also greatly relaxed Covid norms for arriving passengers.