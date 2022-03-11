63rd Tibetan Uprising Day commemorated, including in Kathmandu

(TibetanReview.net, Mar11’22) – For the first time in many years, a protest rally was held in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu to commemorate what was the 63rd anniversary of the Tibetan uprising on Mar 10 while a group called Nepal Democratic Union wrote a memorandum to the United Nations, expressing solidarity with the Tibetan people’s struggle for freedom, according to english.khabarhub.com reports Mar 10. It was not clear how large the protest was or which group organized it.

The peaceful protest rally was stated to have been held by Nepali supporters, joined by Tibetans, in the Gaushala area of Kathmandu. Expressing solidarity with the Tibetan refugees, the protesters walked through Bijuli Bazar to Babarmahal, said the report as well as the ANI news service Mar 10.

In Dharamshala, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) commemorated the annual event at the Tsuglakhang with Vice President Mr Jiri Oberfalzer of the Czech Senate as the Chief Guest and Mr Amarendra Dhari Singh, a member of Rajya Sabha (Lower House of Indian Parliament), as Special Guest.

Apart from Sikyong Penpa Tsering and the Tibetan Parliament in Exile Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, both Oberfalzer and Singh have addressed the gathering, expressing strong support for the Tibetan people’s struggle for freedom and human rights.

“Our message is very simple. We came from the Czech Republic to deliver and express our support to free Tibet,” Oberfalzer has said during a meeting with the Tibetan media after the Tsuglakhang event.

In India’s capital New Delhi, 75 Tibetan youths were reported to have been held after they staged a protest in front of the Chinese embassy.

In Berne, the Swiss-Parliamentary Group for Tibet issued a declaration, reaffirming continued support for the peaceful and non-violent Tibetan freedom movement.

In Taiwan, a series of commemorative events were held beginning from Mar 1, when a public discussion of various Tibet related topics was held, followed, the next day, by a press conference by Taiwanese lawmakers Hung Sun-han, Wang Wan Yu and Lin Ching-Yi on an upcoming Mar 5 peace march for Tibet, which took place as scheduled, led by Taiwan Tibetan Welfare Association and Tibetan Youth Association. There was also a discussion about the political prisoners in Tibet on Mar 9, followed by the conclusion later that day of a cycling campaign for Tibet.

The 63rd Tibetan Uprising Day was also commemorated by Indian Tibet support groups across the country, including in the states of Jharkhand (Hazaribagh), Bihar (Patna, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur, Vaishali, Nawada and Sitamarhi), Uttar Pradesh (Mau), Maharashtra (Bhandara), Rajasthan (Jodhpur), Odisha, Karnataka (Bengaluru), Assam (Guwahati), West Bengal (Kolkata), Arunachal Pradesh (Tawang), Himachal Pradesh (Mandi), Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, as reported by the CTA on its Tibet.net website Mar 11. The organizers were either the local Indo-Tibetan friendship groups or the national level Bharat Tibbat Sahyog Manch (BTSM).