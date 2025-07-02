Archaeological discovery cited as origin of prehistoric culture in central Tibet

(TibetanReview.net, Jul02’25) – Humans had settled in the central part of Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) around 4,000 years ago and site has been identified as the “origin” of prehistoric culture there, reported China’s official chinadaily.com.cn Jul 2.

Recent archaeological findings at the Mapu Tsho lake in Kangmar county of Shigatse City suggest that humans living there around that time relied on fish resources from lakes to survive and thrive in extremely high-altitude environments, the report said.

The report cited the Institute for Cultural Relic Conservation of Tibet Autonomous Region as saying the Mapu Tsho relic site has been identified as the earliest Neolithic lakeside area in the heartland of the Tibetan Plateau with the highest altitude and longest duration.

The report noted that the Mapu Tsho heritage site was discovered by residents during a road construction project in 2017.

The report cited Shargan Wangdue, deputy head of the Institute, as saying the excavation and multidisciplinary research of the Mapu Tsho relic site have, for the first time, identified the “origin” of prehistoric culture in the central part of Tibet dating back 4,000 years.

The archaeological excavation area currently covers 1,650 square metres, with over 60 tombs unearthed, as well as more than 40 ash pits, pillar holes, hearths, stone structures and other remains, the report added.