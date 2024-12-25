Arunachal MP asks India to recognize Dalai Lama institution in Parliament speech

(TibetanReview.net, Dec25’24) –The issue of China’s meddling in the recognition of the future reincarnation of the current, 14th Dalai Lama reached the hall of the Indian parliament when Arunachal Pradesh MP Mr Tapir Gao raised it in Lok Sabha, the parliament’s lower house, on Dec 16.

A member of the ruling BJP, Mr Gao is Co-Convener of the All Party Indian Parliamentary Forum for Tibet (APIPFT), which was recently launched anew in the new Indian parliament. One of two MP’s representing Arunachal Pradesh in Lok Sabha, the lower house of Indian parliament, (the other being minister Kiren Rijiju), Gao is also a national executive member of the BJP.

In his address, Mr Gao urged the Indian government to officially recognise the institution of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and honour him with the Bharat Ratna (lit. ’Jewel of India’), India’s highest civilian award, in recognition of his global contribution to peace, non-violence, and religious harmony, said the Tibetan Parliament in Exile in a Tibet.net statement Dec 24.

The statement said Mr Gao also highlighted the critical importance for India to prepare for the eventual reincarnation and succession of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, particularly in light of China’s efforts to unilaterally appoint its own 15th Dalai Lama.

Mr Gao has raised the issue during the parliament’s “zero hour”, which is reserved for raising Issues of Urgent Public Importance. It is the time gap between the end of Question Hour and the beginning of the parliament’s regular business and starts at 12 noon.

Gao raised the matter in the context of rising concerns over China’s interference in Tibetan religious matters and its potential consequences for both the Tibetan community and India, the statement said.

This address marks another important moment in the ongoing efforts of Indian parliamentarians to advocate for Tibet and strengthen India’s commitment to the Tibetan cause, the statement added.

Gao has said on his X (formerly Twitter) social media account, sharing a clip of his speech, “During Zero Hour today in Parliament, I urged the Government to recognize The Dalai Lama Institution, as the Chinese government’s decision in 1959 to appoint the XVth Dalai Lama poses a grave threat not only to Buddhism but also to the Tibetan people and the future of Tibet. India and the world must act decisively to recognise the rightful successor, safeguarding both religious and cultural integrity, and ensuring global support for the cause. I also called for conferring the highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna, upon His Holiness the XIVth Dalai Lama, in recognition of his unwavering dedication to peace, compassion, humanity, and universal brotherhood. This long-pending demand reflects the collective sentiment of the people, as His Holiness remains a true Messiah of Peace and a beacon of hope for the world.”