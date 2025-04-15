China announces tit-for-tat sanctions on US officials over Tibet access issue

(TibetanReview.net, Apr14’25) – In a tit-for-tat move, China said Apr 14 that it will implement reciprocal visa restrictions against individuals from the United States who have acted improperly regarding Xizang-related issues, reported China’s official news outlets chinadaily.com.cn and globaltimes.cn Apr 14, using China’s Sinicized name for Tibet.

Earlier, on Mar 31, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the imposition of additional visa restrictions on Chinese officials involved in policies on access for foreigners to Tibetan areas under Chinese rule. Rubio himself had been sanctioned by Beijing twice before he became the top US diplomat for his human rights criticisms.

In response to the US claim that it would impose visa restrictions on Chinese officials involved in formulating and implementing policies that limit foreign access to Tibet, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday (Apr 14) that Tibetan affairs are purely a matter of China’s internal affairs, said the globaltimes.cn report.

The report cited Lin as saying that in accordance with the relevant provisions of the “Law on Foreign Relations” and the “Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law,” China had decided to take reciprocal visa restriction measures against US personnel who have exhibited egregious behaviour regarding Tibet-related issues.

Lin has denied that China restricts access to Tibet in the way the US does not to Chinese visitors.

According to him, Tibet is open, and “China welcomes friendly foreign individuals to visit, travel, and conduct business in the region.”

He has also said, “At the same time, China opposes any country or individual using so-called human rights, religion, or culture as an excuse to interfere in Xizang affairs, and opposes anyone who uses visits to Xizang as a pretext for disruption and sabotage.”

Foreign tourists are allowed to visit Tibet provided they travel in groups and obtain a permit in advance. Diplomats and foreign journalists need to get the approval of Tibet’s local authorities to go there, noted Reuters Apr 14.

But approval is hardly ever given to diplomats, foreign journalists, and human rights activists or groups, although the Chinese government on occasions organizes tightly chaperoned tours for diplomats from friendly countries or groups of media personnel.

As in the case of the US decision, no individual appears to have been named in Lin’s announcement.