China launches vigil in Lhasa for independence, terror activities after rare pub brawl

(TibetanReview.net, May16’25) – Police in Tibet’s capital Lhasa, known for tight security, have handed administrative penalties on dozens of people involved in a rare brawl in front of a pub on May 7 early morning, reported the scmp.com May 13. The Chinese authorities then launched a vigil for Tibetan independence or terrorist activities, according to the Tibetan-language tibetimes.net May 15, both citing Lhasa police.

The mass clash broke out in the western part of Lhasa at around 4 am. Some or all of those involved in the melee had already fled the scene by the time police arrived, but all 31 people who took part were tracked down by officers later in the day, the reports said.

They were handed administrative penalties on May 9, Police in Lhasa have said in a statement on May 12.

The statement was stated to warn that there were heavy punishments for fighting in Tibet, including being excluded from serving in the military and being disqualified from applying for government jobs.

It was stated to continue that there would also be legal consequences if a clash led to injury or death, including heavy fines, jail time or even the death penalty.

“Do not get into a fight,” the police were quoted as saying. “If you lose, you’ll end up in hospital. If you win, you’ll end up in jail.”

The tibettimes.net report also cited the police statement as saying it had launched a strict vigil in western Lhasa for independence and terrorist activities following the pub brawl.

Much of the police force in Tibet is tasked with maintaining social stability and guarding against incidents that threaten that stability – something that is often stressed by the authorities – noted the scmp.com report.

In Sep 2024, ahead of China’s National Day, security chief Chen Wenqing visited Tibet and called for the region’s security forces to “resolutely crack down on separatist and destructive activities”.

Chen also said they must “resolutely manage religious affairs, while resolutely protecting normal religious activities” to prevent risks, crack down on crimes, and maintain stability.

His trip was stated to also have included a stop in the Ganzi Tibetan autonomous prefecture in southwestern Sichuan province.

The security tsar was also stated to have called for more propaganda and education campaigns in the Tibetan regions.