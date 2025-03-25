China makes Tibet a model area for revised law on ethnic unity, progress since Mar 1

(TibetanReview.net, Mar24’25) – China talked about formulating for Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) a law on what it called “promoting ethnic unity and progress to forge a strong sense of national identity” for the purpose of “reinforcing the Chinese people as one cohesive community” during the two annual sessions in Beijing, which began on Mar 4 and 5 and concluded on Mar 11. However, regulations on the establishment of model areas for ethnic unity and progress in TAR had already begun to be implemented there since Mar 1, according to China’s official chinadaily.com.cn Mar 23.

Regulations on the establishment of model areas for ethnic unity and progress in Xizang autonomous region have been implemented since Mar 1, strengthening legal foundation for promoting ethnic unity, the report said, citing the regional legislative authority and using China’s Sinicized name for Tibet.

While the national-level law was originally issued on Jan 11, 2020, these regulations are the first of their kind at the provincial level in the PRC, the report said.

A news conference was held on Mar 21 in Lhasa to highlight the significance of implementing the newly revised regulations on the Establishment of Model Areas for Ethnic Unity and Progress in the Xizang autonomous region and explain the principles followed in the revision process, the report said.

Tenzin Lhundrup, director of the ethnic, religious, foreign, and overseas Chinese affairs committee of the region’s People’s Congress, has said at the news conference that the timely revision of the regulation will play a crucial role in providing a robust legal foundation for the promotion of fostering a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation.

The report said the newly revised regulations encompass seven chapters and 50 articles, covering topics such as duties and tasks, and social coordination.

However, the report did not cite or specify any of those provisions.

While China claims that its so-called Sinicization efforts in Tibet are meant to “foster a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation”, critics see them as being meant to destroy Tibetan ethnic, cultural, linguistic, and religious identity, with the aim to eliminate the very foundation for engaging in any discussion with the exile Tibetan leadership.