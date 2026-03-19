China rages at Australia-New Zealand criticisms of its rights violations in Tibet etc

(TibetanReview.net, Mar19’26) – China has on Mar 18 condemned in strong but usual terms Australia and New Zealand for their joint statement issued after a meeting of their foreign and defence ministers, which among other things criticized its policies and repressive actions concerning Taiwan, Xinjiang (East Turkestan), Tibet and Hong Kong.

The joint statement issued after the Australia-New Zealand Foreign and Defense Ministerial Consultations 2+2, and posted on the website of Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Mar 17, said in its section on Collaborating to address global challenges: “Ministers reiterated their grave concerns about human rights violations in Xinjiang. They expressed deep concerns about the erosion of religious, cultural, educational and linguistic rights and freedoms in Tibet. They shared deep concern over the erosion of rights and freedoms in Hong Kong, including the actions of Hong Kong authorities in targeting pro-democracy activists both within Hong Kong and overseas.”

The joint statement also “reaffirmed the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait” and expressed opposition to “any unilateral action to change the status quo and encouraging dialogue rather than resorting to coercion or the use of force.”

The other sections related to the Australia-New Zealand alliance and their partnership in the Pacific.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in New Zealand expressed “strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to the unwarranted accusations and smears against China regarding the joint statement”, reported China’s official globaltimes.cn Mar 18.

“Before pointing fingers at others, one should first look in the mirror. The allegations levelled against China in the relevant statement are full of prejudice, lies and inexplicable colonial-style arrogance,” the spokesperson has said.

The spokesperson has reiterated China’s position that “issues related to Xinjiang, Xizang, Hong Kong and Taiwan are purely China’s internal affairs, which brook no interference by any external forces in any form,” using China’s Sinicized name for Tibet.

Despite multitudes of well-documented reports of severe and system human rights abuses in those territories produced year after year by respected international non-governmental bodies as well as at the UN by its human rights experts, the spokesperson has maintained: “The legitimate rights and interests of people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang and Xizang, including the protection of the ethnic cultures, languages and religious beliefs of ethnic minorities, are fully guaranteed.”