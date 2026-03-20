Bollywood’s previously ‘battle of Galwan’ movie being toned down on anti-China rhetoric

(TibetanReview.net, Mar20’26) – Not only has the movie’s title been changed from “Battle of Galwan” to “Maatrubhumi” (Motherland), but also its content is being modified to tone down on its alleged anti-China elements, according to more Indian media reports Mar 16-17. The move is seen as being in keeping with the recent uptick in ties between the two countries, which had hit its nadir in decades after deadly clashes between their troops in the Galwan valley of Ladakh in mid-2020.

A source confirmed that the title change is linked to the current diplomatic sensitivity surrounding India and China, reported bollywoodhungama.com Mar 16.

“Salman Khan was advised in certain official and strategic quarters to not only rethink the title of the film, but also tone down the anti-China portions. Taking that feedback seriously, Salman chose to align the film with the larger national mood and preserve the broader sensitivity of the subject. As a result, the title was changed and a substantial portion was reworked, with the conflict being fictionalized,” the report quoted the “source” as saying.

The film, initially based on the Galwan conflict between Indian and Chinese forces in 2020, had sparked criticism from China’s state media in China, particularly the Global Times, which claimed that it “distorts facts” and “fuels anti-China sentiment”.

The criticisms came after a teaser of the film – which is still being made – was released in Dec 2025, showing Salman leading Indian troops in a close combat battle against Chinese forces in Eastern Ladakh.

The report also stated that the changes were achieved through reshoots and rewrites, turning the film into a more emotionally charged work. “A significant part of the script has been rewritten to reshape the film into a more emotionally charged patriotic saga. The changes also came after inputs from relevant quarters, and the new version is said to explore a more intimate dynamic between Salman Khan and Chitrangda’s characters,” the source has added.

But director Apoorva Lakhia has maintained that from the very start, the filmmakers had registered two titles – Battle of Galwan and Maatrubhumi. “As we went through the journey of making our film, we realised it was never just about a battle. At its heart, the film is about humanity, empathy, and the silent battles our soldiers fight,” timesofindia.com Mar 16 quoted Lakhia as saying.

Produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films and directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi – with the subtext “May War Rest in Peace” – stars Salman as an Indian Army Colonel. The makers say that the film aims to present an unflinching portrayal of courage, sacrifice, and resilience, while balancing the intensity of conflict with the intimacy of love and family, reported hindustantimes.com Mar 17.

Though previously scheduled to be released on Apr 10, reports now state that it may be pushed to later in the year, apparently due to changes being made to its storyline.