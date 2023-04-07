China suspends Indian journalist visas in a tit-for-tat claim

(TibetanReview.net, Apr07’23) – China has asked two Indian journalists not to return to Beijing pending a decision on the status of their visas. It has justified this decision Apr 6 by alleging “unfair and discriminatory” treatment of Chinese journalists working in India “for a long time” and called its decision “corresponding counter measures”. New Delhi has denied the Chinese allegations, saying Chinese journalists are continuing to work in India without any restriction.

The journalists, who belong to The Hindu newspaper and the public service broadcaster Prasar Bharati, were visiting India when officials of the Chinese government called them and informed them they should not return to China till any further decision on the status of their visas, reported the deccanherald.com Apr 6.

“Chinese journalists have suffered unfair and discriminatory treatment in India for a long time,” China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mao Ning has said in Beijing on Apr 6.

“In 2017, the Indian side shortened the period of validity of visas held by Chinese journalists in India to three months or even one month without any valid reason. Since 2020, the Indian side has refused to review and approve Chinese journalists’ applications for stationing in India,” she has alleged.

Mao has said a journalist of the China Global Television Network stationed in India had been asked, “without any explanation”, by New Delhi in 2020 to leave the country within ten days although his visa was still valid for two more months.

And then, “a few days ago, the Indian side asked a journalist of the Xinhua News Agency to leave the country by Mar 31, citing the reason that he had been in the country for six years,” she has said.

She has claimed that China has always treated Indian journalists well and authorities in Beijing had been in touch with New Delhi, but “they neither respond nor correct the mistake,” reported the firstpost.com Apr 6.

“China therefore has to take corresponding counter measures to safeguard our legitimate interests. China welcomes Indian journalists to work in China. If India can correct its mistakes, China is willing to continue to facilitate Indian journalists in China,” she has added.

However, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has denied these allegations without addressing them in specific terms.

“There are Chinese journalists who have valid Indian visas for pursuing journalistic activities in India. So, from that perspective, we don’t see any limitations or difficulties in reporting or doing media coverage,” MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi has said in New Delhi.