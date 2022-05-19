China’s mind game on Tibetans a flop, Dalai Lama to visiting US official on Tibet issues

(TibetanReview.net, May19’22) – Despite more than 60 years of occupation rule and indoctrination efforts, China has failed to win over and transform the minds of the Tibetan people, Tibet’s exiled spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, has told visiting US Special Coordinator on Tibetan issues, Ms Uzra Zeya, when she called on him at his residence in Dharamsala, India, on May 19.

The visit is being seen as a strong message from India’s Narendra Modi government to China as well, which protests what it calls “meddling” in Tibet, as the visit was facilitated by New Delhi, said thehindu.com May 18.

During their brief meeting, Ms Zeya, leading a four-member delegation, was stated to have conveyed to the Dalai Lama greetings from US President Joe Biden and the American people. She has also offered best wishes for the Tibetan leader’s good health and expressed the gratitude of the world for the messages of peace that he espouses.

The two sides were stated to have discussed the rich traditions of freedom and democracy in the United States and India.

The Dalai Lama has explained to the visitors his four main commitments in life, namely the Promotion of universal values, Promotion of religious harmony, Preservation of Tibet’s culture and environment, and Revival of ancient Indian wisdom.

Ms Zeya is on a two-day visit to Dharamsala, beginning May 18. She was appointed the special coordinator for Tibetan issues last December. The Indian-American was the first person the Sikyong of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), Mr Penpa Tsering, called on during his first official visit to the United States last month.

Penpa Tsering welcomed her on her arrival in Dharmsala. Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-exile, felt that the special coordinator’s visit “sends a strong political message to China” of the need to work toward a negotiated agreement on Tibet.

During her visit to India and Nepal over May 17-22, Ms Zeya is holding meetings pertaining to her other role as US Undersecretary of State for civilian security, democracy and human rights as well. In Delhi on May 17, she met with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, launching a plan for India to lead a “cohort” on electoral integrity as a part of President Biden’s “Democracy Summit” this year, where the EC will share its experience in conducting elections with poll management bodies of other nations who are part of the conference.