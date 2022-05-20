China offering subsidies to boost ‘peak tourism season’ demands in Tibet

(TibetanReview.net, May20’22) – While China has kept reporting record numbers of tourist visitors to Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) during this year, the reality seems to be something else. The region has begun issuing coupons worth a total of 30 million yuan (about $4.4 million) on May 19 to spur tourism consumption, reported China’s official Xinhua news agency My 20, citing the regional tourism development department.

Tourism remains a major area of investment by the TAR Chinese government and the income from it has apparently been very disappointing. The region is supposed to be in its peak tourism season now and offering of subsidized fares, tariffs, and fees during this period is unheard of before.

Citing Huang Yongqing, deputy head of the department, the report said the coupons could be used to reduce the prices of tickets for tourist attractions in the region, sightseeing buses inside the attractions, transportation and starred hotels.

The report said the coupon issuance was among a host of measures the department had implemented to boost local tourism. Other measures include ticket price deductions, rewards programs for tour agencies, and subsidies for starred hotels and transportation companies.

The TAR government usually subsidizes tourism in the region only during the winter season to boost winter tourism in the freezing Himalayan territory.