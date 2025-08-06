China’s more than 2,100 ‘Aid Tibet’ cadres since 2022 lauded for role in education sector etc

(TibetanReview.net, Aug06’25) – A total of more than 2,100 cadres and professionals from across China had been deployed in Tibet autonomous region (TAR) in 10 batches since 2022, contributing to economic development, public services, and infrastructure improvement across the high-altitude plateau, reported China’s official chinadaily.com.cn Aug 6. Earlier, China’s online Tibet news service tb.tibet.cn reported Aug 1 that this Aid-Tibet programme’s agenda is to implement the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping on the work in Tibet and to study and implementation the Party’s Tibet policy for the new era.

A key focus of these instructions is to assimilate Tibet through a series of Sinicization efforts, especially targeting the region’s monastic community and the education sector, with the aim to homogenise the country by eliminating what is seen as China’s ethnic minority problem.

On this, Song Liqiang, deputy head of the regional organization department and leader of the 10th group sent to aid Tibet, has said emphasis is placed on improving the teaching quality, resulting in the improvement of educational quality and teaching standards of aided schools. People of all ethnic groups in TAR can now enjoy high-quality medical and educational services right at their doorstep,

On education, China’s latest focus is stated to be to separate Tibetan children from their families and community to educate them in boarding schools where they are taught entirely in Chinese language and immersed in Chinese culture with a view to assimilate them.

Indeed, the report said education reform is a key pillar of the Aid-Tibet effort. “With ‘smart education’ initiatives and targeted teacher support, the quality of teaching has markedly improved across aided schools.”

Huang Xin, a history teacher from Beijing’s Attached Middle School to the Central Academy of Art & Design, began a two-year placement at Lhasa-Beijing Experimental Middle School in Aug 2023.

“I hope to share modern teaching methods and concepts from Beijing and help students here learn history more effectively,” Huang has said.

* * *

The report said the latest 10th batch of participants had come from 17 provinces and municipalities, 78 central and state organs, as well as 27 centrally administered financial institutions and major state-owned enterprises.

Over the past three years, 3,200 projects have been launched with a total investment of 14.28 billion yuan ($2 billion), building internal momentum for the region’s development, he has said.

The projects are stated to span a wide range of sectors, including healthcare, education, employment and infrastructure.

Each batch of Aid Tibet cadres and professionals serve for a term of three years. The tb.tibet.cn report said a meeting was held in Tibet’s capital Lhasa on Jul 28 to see off the 10th batch of cadres and to welcome the 11th.

Praising the 10th batch’s work, the chinadaily.com.cn report said more than 1,400 livelihood-focused projects had been implemented, with 11.6 billion yuan dedicated to improving people’s wellbeing; that over 250 job fairs had been held, helping some 12,000 residents find work or start businesses outside the region.