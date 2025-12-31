China’s top mining company eyes double-digit growth, to expand its Tibet mine

(TibetanReview.net, Dec31’25) – China’s Zijin Mining Group Co, the world’s third largest mining company after Rio Tinto Group and BHP Group in market value, is planning double-digit growth for its gold and copper production in 2026, thanks due in part to the expansion of its facility in Tibet, said a Bloomberg report carried on theedgemalaysia.com Dec 31.

The company aims to achieve a yearly 100-tonne gold output target two years ahead of schedule, the company has said in a separate statement on WeChat. Acquisitions of gold mines in Ghana and Kazakhstan and expansion at its Julong copper mine in Tibet have driven production growth, the report added.

The largest Chinese mining company has said its estimated net income jumped as much as 62% to 52 billion yuan (RM30.15 billion) this year as copper, gold and silver prices notched a series of all-time highs. The firm has released preliminary earnings late on Dec 30.

The report said that in 2026, Zijin Mining will target mined gold and copper output at 105 tonnes and 1.2 million tonnes respectively, per a statement issued by it. That would represent a year-on-year boost of 17% for gold and 10% for copper production.

Its recently spun-off gold unit, Zijin Gold International Co, has said in a separate statement that estimated net income surged as much as 233% to US$1.6 billion (RM6.49 billion) in 2025.

Zijin shares were stated to have more than doubled to a record high this year – up 3.2% at HK$36.50 (RM19.04) at 9.48am Hong Kong time (same time as Malaysia) on Dec 31.