Chinese actress takes up Tibet charity after recovery from depression, netizens divided on her intention

(TibetanReview.net, Feb20’25) – Well-known Chinese actress Zhao Lusi (born Rosy Zhao) who made headlines recently, discussing her battle with depression, has taken up charity work for the victims of the devastating Dingri earthquake which hit Tibet’s Mt Everest county on Jan 7 morning, following her full recovery and return to public life, reported dimsumdaily.hk Feb 19. But some are not sure whether she has fully recovered and questions her “charitable” intentions.

Zhao, who went on a hiatus late last year due to a relapse of depression, reappeared shortly before the Chinese Lunar New Year, stating that her condition had significantly improved. She called her struggle with depression a journey from “the darkest moments” to a “rebirth,” according to China’s official globaltimes.cn Jan 14.

In January, following a 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Dingri County, Shigatse, Tibet, Zhao demonstrated her commitment to philanthropy by discreetly organising relief supplies for the affected area. Her efforts earned widespread admiration on social media, said the dimsumdaily.hk report.

Most recently, Zhao participated in the filming of a charity programme in Tibet, wearing vibrant traditional attire. Notably, she appeared without the need for a walking aid, moving energetically and even assisting friends. Her radiant smile and visibly healthier appearance marked a striking contrast to her frail state during her illness, the report said of the 26-year-old actress.

Zhao has also fully resumed her career, and shared glimpses of her life and work on social media.

Zhao is known for her roles in dramas like The Romance of Tiger and Rose (2020), Dating in the Kitchen (2020), The Long Ballad (2021), Who Rules The World (2022), Love Like the Galaxy, Hidden Love (2023), and The Story of Pearl Girl (2024).

She has described her experiences of dedicating herself to philanthropy to support vulnerable people as being “like a ray of sunshine, illuminating and healing my heart.”



“You feel a sense of freshness, a sense of power. This method is actually a form of self-rescue… Coupled with medication to control physical symptoms, you need to exercise and engage in social activities. This prevents you from constantly focusing on the negative aspects of your illness. Gradually, you will find solutions and notice yourself improving day by day,” the globaltimes.cn report quoted Zhao as saying.

However, according to kdramastars.com Feb 20, the actress is still battling depression, that doctors recommended that she visit Tibet to relieve emotional stress, and that netizens have been questioning her intentions, claiming that she is engaging in public relations donations rather than actual charitable contributions.

The report said her constant sharing of charity work and social issues has also been perceived as performative rather than kind acts. So far, the public is split on whether Zhao will be able to win them back, it concluded.