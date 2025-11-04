Chinese goods are set to re-enter Indian markets after over four years

(TibetanReview.net, Nov04’25) – In a continuing trend of normalization in bilateral ties, Chinese goods are set to re-enter Indian markets after nearly four years of stalled clearances triggered by border clashes in the Union Territory of Ladakh in 2020, reported the timesofindia.com Nov 4.

The report said the government was working to quickly process pending applications from local companies seeking to bring in electronics components, footwear, everyday household items, steel products, raw materials and other finished goods. These imports require mandatory certification of the overseas manufacturing plant before they can be shipped into India.

The report said the approvals had been halted since early 2020, after border clashes between India and China in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh led to deteriorating diplomatic ties. Local factories received quick clearances, while approvals for overseas, particularly Chinese, units were held up, causing supply chain delays, the report said.

The report noted that under the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) rules, certification is mandatory for any unit, domestic or foreign, that manufactures goods covered under the Quality Control Order. BIS teams physically inspect overseas factories before approvals are granted. While domestic facilities were cleared without delay, the approvals for foreign plants, particularly in China, slowed significantly, disrupting supply chains in India.

The renewed processing of certificates is also seen to follow recent positive movement in India–China trade engagements. China has resumed exports of heavy rare earth magnets to India after a six-month pause, easing pressure on manufacturers in electric mobility, renewable energy and consumer electronics.

The chief executive of a major electronics firm that relies on Chinese components has said the policy relaxation was necessary because, while the government continued to push for local value addition, often local production and supply chain was suffering due to scarce availability of domestic inputs.

The accelerated clearances are expected to help manufacturers restore inventories and prevent further shortages during the festive and year-end buying season.

Also, the freeze in imports is seen to come to an end as demand jumps sharply across consumer sectors, fuelled by GST cuts that prompted companies to slash prices to pass on the benefits of Sep 22 rate cuts and clear inventories faster than expected.

Automobiles, large-screen televisions, washing machines, dishwashers and refrigerators have all seen unusually high sales, leaving manufacturers struggling to restock. Waiting periods have emerged for premium electronics for the first time, and companies have said the backlog could take weeks to resolve.

A senior government official has said, “We will soon begin issuing and renewing licences for suppliers from several countries, including China.”

Still, all this might not have been possible without the recent shift in political signals. Direct flights between the two countries have resumed, and India has begun clearing business visas for Chinese nationals. Indian are finally able to undertake pilgrimage to Tibet’s Mt Kailash and Lake Mansarovar.

However, investment flows from China still remain subject to approval under Press Note 3, the report noted.